HOULKA --Coach Seth Burt sent his boys and girls basketball teams through a tough schedule of games and practices this summer.
Coach Burt said, “Our highlight of the summer was the boys team going 4-0 at the Itawamba Community College Summer Challenges. We are thankful for the invitation from ICC Coach Grant Pate. We are also thankful to have been able to play in a top-notch facility like the Davis Event Center.”
Coach Burt added, “Our boys definitely improved in June. They know we have a chance to have a special season. We return six of our top seven players from last year and had a few other players step up this summer that I feel we can now trust to compete for us.”
Coach Burt said of his girls team: “Our girls played hard and got better this summer. We were short-handed a lot at practice and games due to injuries and various trips so we did not get a true glimpse of what we will look like in November.
“I really believe competing at South Pontotoc and Myrtle was good for our younger girls to get their feet wet for this upcoming season.”