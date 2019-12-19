HOULKA – Houlka aldermen took care of the following items of business during their regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The board:

--Approved gift cards for about 10 employees. The VISA cards are for $50 each. The tradition has been carried out for the past six years or so, town officials said. No cards were given to the mayor, town clerk, alderpersons or town judge.

--Did not make an $1,800 annual payment to the Chickasaw Development Foundation. The board voted to end the annual payments.

--Approved an annual contract of $5,700 with BBI of Flowood to give the town tech support for its software and hardware systems. The payment will be made in three installments, town officials said.

--Approved the agenda.

--Approved minutes of the board’s Nov. 19 meeting.

--Approved the December claims docket.

--Approved the Water Department report.

--Approved the Police Department report.

--Approved recessing until the Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 regular meeting.

All votes taken at the meeting were 4-0 unless otherwise noted.

Present were Mayor Jimmy Kelly, Attorney Kevin Howe, Clerk Janie Tutor, and alderpersons Kimberly Murphree, Bonnie Brown, K.C. Gates and Dustin Eaton. Alderwoman Beverly Davidson was absent.

