HOULKA -- Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen held a called meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Houlka City Hall at 4 p.m.
The normal first Tuesday monthly meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday because Alder Ladies Beverly Davidson and Bonnie Brown were absent, town officials said.
Mrs. Davidson, who has served on the board since 2005, recently suffered a stroke.
“Beverly is now at North Mississippi Medical Center. She’s progressing, and we’ve gotten good reports, but she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her,” Town Clerk Janie Tutor said this week.
Brown was absent due to a minor medical issue. She’s expected to be on hand for the board’s next meeting, town officials said.
All Houlka aldermen serve at-large; each alderman represents the entire town.
The board meeting was rescheduled for Wednesday after notice of the change was posted in three locations: Houlka City Hall, Houlka Post Office, and Houlka Supermarket.
Attendees at the Wednesday meeting included Mayor Jimmy Kelly, Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen K. C. Gates and Dustin Eaton, City Clerk Janie Tutor, and Attorney Kevin Howe.
David Huffman was also at the meeting.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kelly at 4 p.m. All votes taken were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Approved the agenda:
--Approved the Sept. 1, 2020 minutes:
--Approved claims:
--Heard routine Water Department and Police Department reports.
--Approved purchasing a mini excavator and trailer to haul it on. These two items were added to the 2020/2021 budget. After getting three quotes the board decided to purchase the mini excavator from Thompson Caterpillar at a cost of $38,456.78, and the trailer will be purchased from Welding Works at a cost of $5,000.
--Approved purchasing a laptop computer for the Water Department: By purchasing this computer, Water Department employees can take classes online for the hours they need to keep their certification current. After reviewing two quotes the board decided to purchase the laptop computer from BBI, Inc., at a cost of $1,210, which was the lowest quote. The computer will have Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook “installed and set up with everything we need,” Mrs. Tutor said.
--Approved a motion to allow the Fire Department to cut the hedge bushes at the back of City Hall near the Fire Department door.
--Approved continuing the policy for COVID-19 for City Hall. The doors will remain locked to the public. Water bill payments will be made by night deposit box, or by phone. Only people with appointment will come into the building. This policy will remain until the Nov. 2, 2020 board meeting. Aldermen will consider the situation at that time.
--Approved canceling all events hosted by the Town of New Houlka and the Houlka Community Center. This includes Trunk or Treat on the Town Square, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, the New Houlka Christmas Parade, and the Houlka Community Center will not be used for benefits nor rented for any private events.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.