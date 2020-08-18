NEW HOULKA --New Houlka’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Attendees included Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Beverly Davidson and Bonnie Brown; Aldermen K. C. Gates and Dustin Eaton; City Clerk Janie Tutor; and Attorney: Kevin Howe
Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree was absent.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous.
Aldermen:
--Approved setting up a CD for the Town of New Houlka. Aldermen took $25,000 each from the General Fund and from Water Fund; $10,000 from the Meter Deposit Fund; and $11,300 in the Reserve Account and combined these funds into a $71,300 CD for the town.
Combining the public funds into one large CD makes it easier to keep track of the money, insure it’s spent properly, and make sure that funds are on hand to pay various bills as they come due, Town Clerk Janie Tutor said.
Due to problems which happened before Mrs. Tutor took office in September, 2014, donated funds -- given to the town by an anonymous donor -- remain unaccounted for.
The new CD will replace those funds and create a cushion of funds for the town.
--Approved continuing the policy set for COVID-19 until the Oct. 6, 2020 board meeting, when town officials will evaluate the situation again. The policy calls for the doors to City Hall to be locked, and for Mrs. Tutor to work from home whenever possible.
--Approved the agenda.
--Approved the July 7, 2020 minutes.
--Approved paying all claims on the August 2020 Docket.
--Heard a Water Department Report indicating the usual maintenance.
--Heard a Police report indicating the usual business.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on Sept. 1, 2020.