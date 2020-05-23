Brown

Houlka Class of 2020 Historian, Makayla Brown, presents her loved ones with roses as part of her ceremony on Thursday night.

 Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – Senior at Houlka Attendance Center had an unconventional graduation experience last week.

The students, who had their senior year cut short due to COVID-19 graduated in individual ceremonies over the course of two days on Thursday and Friday.

Students were given a 15 minute time frame for the ceremony and pictures, and they were allowed a limited number of guests as well.

The ceremonies, originally scheduled to take place in the gym, were moved outdoors, to the greenspace in between the gym and the Central Office Building.

The Class Valedictorian was Diamond Elise Turner. There were Co-Salutatorians, Karly Beth Huffman and Hannah Reigh Martin. The Class Historian was Makayla Lace Brown.

Seniors who received diplomas included:

Da'Shun Berry

Johnathan Brown

Makayla Brown

Micah Brown

Aron Cordova

Ashantis Cunningham

Thomas Davis

Jorge Gonzalez

Nathan Haley

Shamiyah Hamilton

Blake Heair

Jakub Hines

Karly Huffman

Hannah Martin and

Jacob Martin.

Amber Petty

Destiny Pratt

Samantha Sartin

Lakelyn Smith

J J Tittle

Aaliyah Townsend

Diamond Turner

Carrie Walls

Jana Walls

Abby Williams

Hayden Winter

Amalie Wright/Braxton Wright and

Sam Zachary.

