HOULKA – Senior at Houlka Attendance Center had an unconventional graduation experience last week.
The students, who had their senior year cut short due to COVID-19 graduated in individual ceremonies over the course of two days on Thursday and Friday.
Students were given a 15 minute time frame for the ceremony and pictures, and they were allowed a limited number of guests as well.
The ceremonies, originally scheduled to take place in the gym, were moved outdoors, to the greenspace in between the gym and the Central Office Building.
The Class Valedictorian was Diamond Elise Turner. There were Co-Salutatorians, Karly Beth Huffman and Hannah Reigh Martin. The Class Historian was Makayla Lace Brown.
Seniors who received diplomas included:
Da'Shun Berry
Johnathan Brown
Makayla Brown
Micah Brown
Aron Cordova
Ashantis Cunningham
Thomas Davis
Jorge Gonzalez
Nathan Haley
Shamiyah Hamilton
Blake Heair
Jakub Hines
Karly Huffman
Hannah Martin and
Jacob Martin.
Amber Petty
Destiny Pratt
Samantha Sartin
Lakelyn Smith
J J Tittle
Aaliyah Townsend
Diamond Turner
Carrie Walls
Jana Walls
Abby Williams
Hayden Winter
Amalie Wright/Braxton Wright and
Sam Zachary.