Houlka Cornbread Festival set for Saturday Special to the Chickasaw Journal Oct 6, 2021 HOULKA -- The annual Houlka Cornbread Festival will be held on the square in Houlka on Saturday, Oct. 9. The cornbread will be judged in three categories:-- Regular-- Mexican-- SpecialtyCornbread must be delivered by 9:30 a.m.Beans, Peas, Soups and other items should be delivered by 9:30 a.m. as well. Judging and Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m.Food will be served w/ cornbread @ $7 per bowl w/ drinkThere will be other activities and attractions as well. There will be t-shirts for sale, train rides, pony rides and beautiful homemade quilts.There will also be a variety of vendors as well as entertainment all day!School classes, clubs and churches, were invited to "build" a scarecrow on the square days before the festival for display during the festival, so check their work out!For more information, contact: Tina Pullen -- 662-456-6971 or Debbie McDonald -- 662-448-0275.