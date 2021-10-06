HOULKA -- The annual Houlka Cornbread Festival will be held on the square in Houlka on Saturday, Oct. 9. 

The cornbread will be judged in three categories:

-- Regular

-- Mexican

-- Specialty

Cornbread must be delivered by 9:30 a.m.

Beans, Peas, Soups and other items should be delivered by 9:30 a.m. as well. 

Judging and Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Food will be served w/ cornbread @ $7 per bowl w/ drink

There will be other activities and attractions as well. There will be t-shirts for sale, train rides, pony rides and beautiful homemade quilts.

There will also be a variety of vendors as well as entertainment all day!

School classes, clubs and churches, were invited to “build” a scarecrow on the square days before the festival for display during the festival, so check their work out!

For more information, contact: Tina Pullen -- 662-456-6971 or Debbie McDonald -- 662-448-0275.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus