HAMILTON • The Houlka Wildcats came in second place in the divisional tournament held over the course of last week. Falling only at the very end to Coffeeville, by a margin of only three points, 73-70. The Wildcats proved to be a very dominant team.
Earlier in the week the Wildcats team beat the Okolona Chieftains 61-53. Houlka’s high powered offense that we have seen over the season was on great display. With DeShun Berry and Brandon Pullman combining for a total of 43 points alone, it is easy to see why this team could rack up points quickly against a slower Chieftains defense. When going against a stronger more proven physical defense, however, points were much harder to come by.
Berry had another great game with 31 points by himself but when the other team outscores another in two back to back quarters, it is hard to come back from that. Coffeeville outscored the Wildcats by a total of 13 points combined in both the second and third quarters. The Wildcats were mounting a comeback in the fourth, but were unable to finalize it.
Although they came in second for the regional tournament, the playoffs will begin on Feb. 18, where the Wildcats will hope to bring home a the first place prize home.
Houlka will play Smithville on the 18th at 6 p.m.