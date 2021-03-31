HOULKA -- Houlka Helping Hands, a civic organization sponsored by several area churches, will hold a Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 3 from 11-2 p.m. at the Houlka Town Square.
The event is open to the public, and there is no charge for anything, event organizers said.
Plans are to offer hot dogs cooked by Houlka volunteer firefighters, hamburgers cooked by Assembly of Worship Church workers, along with cupcakes, chips and drinks.
The egg hunt part of the event begins promptly at 11 a.m., and it likely won’t take long for youngsters to locate all the eggs.
Some of the hidden eggs will contain prize money, and several Easter baskets will be given away as well, according to Helping Hands President Scottie Buchanan.
After that, if weather permits, several bouncy houses will also be available for youngsters.
Organizers are planning big, after the event was canceled last year due to Covid-19 concerns.
The event has been held for years, and usually draws a large turnout of youngsters and their parents from Houlton, Houlka and Bruce.
Said Houlka Fire Chief Jo Cross, who is also Helping Hands Vice-President: “The year before last we cooked about 100 hot dogs and hamburgers, but this year we’re planning to cook 200.”