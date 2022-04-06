HOULKA -- Two Easter-related events will be held on the Houlka town square later this month, officials said this week.
---On Easter, April 17, Resurrection Sunday — an annual dawn community sunrise service put on by area churches — will be held starting at 7 a.m. on the square. Services are led by different ministers each year. This year, they’ll be led by Torie Naugle of His Grace Ministry.
---Helping Hands will sponsor a Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 16 from 11-2 p.m. at the square.
It was reliably reported the the Easter Bunny will be on hand.
The egg hunt is open to the public, and there is no charge for anything, Houlka Mayor David Huffman said this week.
Plans are to offer hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by Houlka volunteer firefighters, along with chips and drinks.There are also plans to have ribs and coleslaw.
There are also plans for the youngsters to have a parade around the square after the egg hunt.
Some of the hidden eggs will contain prize money, and several Easter baskets will be given away, according to Mayor Huffman.
Several bouncy houses will also be available for youngsters.
Helping Hands will also raffle off a quilt at the egg hunt at 2 p.m., with the proceeds going to the community service organization TEAM Houlka.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at City Hall or during the Easter Egg hunt. They are $2 each or three for $5, and can also be bought 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. that day.
A second quilt will be raffled off during the Cornbread Festival later this year, with TEAM Houlka receiving the proceeds.
The quilts are made by Mayor Huffman’s cousin Tricia Huffman of Sardis.
The egg hunt has been held for years —except for 2020, when Covid fears caused the event to be canceled — and usually draws a large turnout of youngsters and their parents from Houston, Houlka and Bruce.