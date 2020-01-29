HOULKA • The fifth graders at Houlka took their pledge to “Just say no” on Friday.
The students graduated from the D.A.R.E program, which is a program that serves to teach fifth graders the dangers of drugs and drug use, and teach them ways to avoid them. It also teaches skills that can be used when confronted with these types of situations.
Family members gathered in the gym to watch the kids receive their certificates.
These kids really learned a lot in the program too.
“Resistance, safety and helpful things,” said Ja’kwon Evans, when talking about the things he learned in D.A.R.E.
Deputy Jacob Paden was the instructor of the course this year, and he seemed to have a good relationship with the students. They talked very highly of him.
“He trained us to be respectful to grown ups and don’t disrespect,” said Jordan Foster, another graduate of the program.
Paden also spoke kindly of them too.
“They done real good,” he said. “To be 10-year-old kids, their attention went really well. They really fell right into it, and they enjoyed it. They were proud to see me coming.
This year, Paden decided to do something a little different than in previous years. With the permission of the D.A.R.E board, he chose four students who stood out in the class. Two of these were winners of an essay contest, and they were Paxton Graves and Hannah Turner. The other two students were star students. They were always respectful and courteous both in the classroom and out. These students were Britney Sparks and Stephanie Hardiman.
“He said we were one of the greatest classes he ever had because we were all so quiet and respectful,” said Darius Stevens. “He taught us to stay away from bad stuff and respect our elders.”
These kids seemed to thoroughly enjoy the class and take some helpful tips away from it.
The full list of kids who participated is:
Jalea Berry, Jalyn Berry, Marquavious Brumby, Yasmin Buchanan, Dylan Coleman, Hannah Collins, Christian Eaton, Jordan Foster, Stephanie Hardiman, Lei’asia Hoskin, Hayden Mcgee, James Moore, Aubree Reynolds, Weston Russell, Master Sitthipraasert and Dakota Stephens. Dakota Stump, Hannah Turner, Tyler Vinson, Robert Winter, Carter Barkley, Tramell Brady, Trinity Buggs, Gabriel Butler, Mack Daniel, Megan Dill, Deacon Duncan, Ja’kwon Evans, Jaylen Fitzpatrick, Paxton Graves and Colin Griggs. Jaleeah Hamilton, Riley Harris, Travis Holmes, Shaaliyah Kimble, Brianna Mcgreger, Britney Sparks, Darrius Stephens and Carlie Winter.