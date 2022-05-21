HOULKA – The gym of Houlka Attendance Center was the site of the Class of 2022's final moments as Houlka Seniors as they graduated on Friday night.
They entered to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance and Principal Jill Vance gave the welcome, then Bethany Warren gave the invocation.
Lana Murphree took the podium to give her Salutatory Speech.
“Today, my fellow classmates and I have reached a very special milestone, high school graduation,” she said. “We have worked tirelessly through long nights and weekends to be able to achieve this significant goal and close out a very important chapter.”
She also spoke about the memories that they had made along their journey, which perfectly led into the Class Historian's speech.
Melanie Langston was the Historian, and she was, as she put it, “...recalling our favorite memories from throughout the years.”
She talked about good times and not so good times, and the bonds that they all share that will go forward with them throughout life.
“It isn't just the memories of friends that have and will support us, it's the people, the family that we have made,” she said.
Following Langston, Mallori Russell, Class Valedictorian, took the podium.
“We have worked very hard for this day, and there were times that we all doubted that we would make it to this point,” she said. “We have spent countless nights stressing about our grades and our tests, but we were capable after all. I am so extremely honored to be standing in front of you all with this recognition. It is not something that was easily achieved, and by far, one of my greatest accomplishments.”
She also spoke about going forward.
“While the title of high school graduate is such an honor, it will not define us. It is time to start a new journey and grow in our very own ways. I have no doubt that this graduating class will do just that. We will make our friends and family proud. So, hug your classmates tight, do all the celebrating you want and smile, be proud of yourself.”
After the speeches, there were some awards and scholarships presented.
Then, a rose ceremony for graduates, wherein they gave a rose to family members.
Then, the moment that makes it a true graduation, the presentation of diplomas.
The following seniors received their diplomas:
Kobe Atkinson – Honors
Khloe Bailey
Allison Bastida – Honors
Shamarj Berry
Alishea Brown
Nicquelaus Buchanan
Charles Clanton
Isaac Ray
Peyton Day
Caren Eaton – Honors
Rita Eaton – Honors
Andrew Foster
Rosa Garza
Katelyn Haley – Honors
Cody Hancock
Tarquavious Jackson
Melanie Langston – Honors, Historian
Alan Moya – Honors
Ethan Moya
Lana Murphree – Honors, Salutatorian
Perry Murphree – Honors
Makayla Petty – Honors
Mallori Russell – Honors
Tiakwandra Turner – Honors
Trace Vance – Honors
Damarion Walker
Bailey Warren – Honors
Bethany Warren – Honors
Cameron Yates