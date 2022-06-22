The Houlka Library recently received a Little Free Library, which has been set up next to the park in the New Houlka Subdivision.
The box structure was provided by a grant made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Mississippi Library Commission.
“The Little Free Library at Houlka is Chickasaw County’s second one. Several years ago, the Town of Woodland had a carpenter build one and placed it in front of the town hall there. When I spoke with Mayor Patty Pettit, she said it had been a great success,” said Dixie Regional Library System director Regina Graham.
According to the Little Free Library website, the group is the world’s largest book sharing movement.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization with more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide.
That tiny library in Houlka, which arrived Wednesday, April 27, 2022, is part of a global book-sharing movement.
Said Houlka Librarian Teri Hamilton: “The system allows anyone to take a book from the structure without charge, or donate a book.
“Our Little Free Library holds about 50 books, ranging from kids’ books to adult books.
“People have been good about taking books out, reading them and then returning them or a new book to the structure.
“We check the structure once a week to keep it up. So far, people in town have really responded well to it.”
"Any opportunity for families to have easy access to books is a plus in my book!” Hamilton said.
She said it was easy to start a Little Free Library book-sharing box.
“It’s really a low maintenance library.
“We were able to choose from a wide variety of pre-built library models and library kits.
“Little Free Library even offered library posts that made installation easy,” she said.
Little Free Library is encouraging new members to join, according to the group’s website.
Anyone can start a Little Free Library for their community. See the group’s website for more details.