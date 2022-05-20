HOULKA – Law Enforcement officers from Chickasaw County as well as surrounding counties were treated to a meal and other prizes on Friday when Houlka hosted their 10th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Houlka Community Center.
Volunteers from the community came together and cooked a meal for the officers as well as donating items for the door prize drawings.
“I think this is just one way, a small way, that we as a community can show our appreciation for all the work and time that they spend protecting us on a daily basis, and this is just a small way of us showing it,” said Houlka Mayor David Huffman.
He also praised the community volunteers who gave their time to help the event go smoothly.
“We can’t do it without the volunteers. If it weren’t for the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do this, and it just means so much for the town to come together to show our support as a whole for the work that these men and women do every day.”
Houlka Police Chief Michael G. Ford also said a few words to those in attendance.
“I’m just honored to be in this position to help serve the people of Houlka and Chickasaw County, and I just want to thank everyone for coming out, for the donations from businesses; and local law enforcement, we all work together. I just want to thank Mayor Huffman, Janie Tutor, the Town Clerk and Jo Cross, she’s ran all over three or four counties getting donations for us.”
Amanda Parish, Houston State Farm Agent, donated the decorations for the event as well as set them up, and she also helped serve the officers.
“I’m just grateful to be here and have the opportunity to help serve these men and women that help keep us protected,” she said.
There was a good turnout at the event, and there was plenty of food for everyone.