HOULKA — The Town of Houlka will hold its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day luncheon Friday, May 20, starting at 11 a.m. at the Houlka Community Center.
All area law enforcement departments are invited to attend. That includes agencies from the surrounding counties of Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc.
Water and Maintenance department employees and town inmates will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs for an estimated 100-125 attendees town officials said this week.
Several local ladies will also be cooking deserts for the event and helping serve food as well.
“We appreciate all those who step forward to help each year. They help make the program as good as it is,” said Town Clerk Janie Tutor.
Added Mayor David Huffman: “This is just a small way of showing a token of our appreciation for not just our local law enforcement officers but those in surrounding counties as well.”
There will be various giveaways — with drawings by ticket — only for law enforcement personnel.
Said Houlka Police Chief Mike Ford: “As law enforcement officers, we appreciate this luncheon, the donations of volunteers’ time and money that makes it happen, and the many other ways the community comes together for us.
“The luncheon also shows that area people appreciate us, and what law enforcement agencies do to serve and protect their respective communities.”
This will be the 10th year the town has held the event; Covid fears forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.