The Town of Houlka held its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day luncheon Friday, May 20, starting at 11 a.m. at the Houlka Community Center.
All area law enforcement departments were invited to attend. That included agencies from the surrounding counties of Calhoun, Monroe and Pontotoc.
Established by federal legislation nearly 60 years ago, May 15 is National Peace Officers' Memorial Day, and the calendar week within which it falls as National Police Week.
With the in mind, some thoughts on the career of law enforcement.
Studies show Deep South rural law enforcement work is one of the most hazardous categories of a hazardous calling. The state of Mississippi consistently ranks among the top five states nationally in numbers of officers killed in the line of duty, according to law enforcement assault statistics.
In this county, there are names behind the statistics, according to records of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D. C.
The Memorial contains the names of officers from across the nation who died in line of duty in this country over the years.
According to those records:
--Deputy Sheriff Robert L. Kirby of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department died following an assault. His EOW (end of watch) was Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1981.
--City Marshal Sam M. Watson of the Okolona Police Department died due to gunfire. His EOW was Friday, Feb. 22, 1974.
—Casey Ryan Harmon, a Chickasaw native, was a Lee County jailer when he was fatally shot by an inmate. His EOW was March 2, 1998. He was the younger brother of Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon.
Most lawmen’s lives won’t end in gunfire or assault. The point remains, however, that law enforcement is a hard way to make a living even under the best of circumstances. It’s a physical, mental and emotional discipline.
The pay is usually low. The hours are tough and so are the customers.
Society delegates to lawmen all the nasty jobs someone has to do, but no one else wants to touch.
Officers hunt drunks and druggies and the mentally deranged in dark alleys and mean streets at 3 a.m.
Officers on domestic disturbance calls are peacemakers called into a hot landing zone to separate warring parties. In those high-hazard situations the lawman, as referee, may be attacked by either or both of the people he's trying to separate. The weapons of choice the officer may face can range from forks to firearms.
Officers work the bloodiest traffic wrecks, putting the bodies -- or the pieces -- into rubber bags. Afterward, they have the sad task of informing the spouse or the parents, then comforting the hysterical as best they can.
An officer is expected to remember the civil rights of the drunk who bit him or vomited on him. An officer is expected to use only the exact amount of necessary force to wrestle the copfighter to the ground. The officer is expected to remember these guidelines as he's kicked and gouged, face mashed into the gravel, fear-stink and foul breath of a stranger hot on his face.
Officers carry deadly weapons. As one cop once said: "That gives me half the power of God. I can take a life, but I can't get it back." With that power comes awesome responsibility. When should an officer fire? When should he try to talk an armed man into giving up? Sometimes there are only seconds to decide, and the rest of an officer's life to wonder whether he made the right decision.
Officers know that such split-second decisions may be analyzed for months or years to come. Did a cop or deputy or patrolman or game warden use reasonable force during an arrest, or did he blend a few extra licks of payback into the arrest process?
If they 're not careful, officers nowadays know they may show up in court not only as witnesses, but also as defendants. With the luxury of time the officer didn't have, lawyers and the media weigh his actions, discuss, reflect, sometimes dissect those actions and perhaps the officer personally, under the merciless glare of publicity.
When the job, or career, is over, the memories remain, evil ghosts that can’t be exorcised by any means short of suicide.
Most people never have to lay their lives on the line the way lawmen do, or make the sort of commitment to their work that law enforcement officers make.
The men and women who wear the badge have earned our respect, not just during Peace Officers' Memorial Day or National Police Week, but every day of the year.