HOULKA • Kids who attended the Summer Reading Program at the Houlka Library on Tuesday, June 15 were treated to a “hopping” good time.
Guest Marilyn Chrestman, started her program with a reading of “Golly Gump Swallowed a Fly,” which followed the misadventures of its titular character and his ill attempts at removing the buzzing pest from his gullet.
With the kids enjoying the reading and even participating by providing the animal sounds, she finished the book and set the theme for the day...frogs.
She said that all of Golly Gump’s problems could have been solved if only there had been a frog around.
They first discussed the development of frogs from eggs to tadpoles to full blown frogs.
Then she explained that they would have frog races.
Using the plastic hopping frogs that are easily found in the toy section of just about any store, the kids took their spots at the starting line of the track, or table rather, and two at a time they raced.
Frogs streaked like crazy down the track, each hoping to carry home the title.
As a set of kids would finish, their distance was recorded on the tape that lined the racing area.
Once they were through racing, they worked on origami bookmarks that resembled the animals of their choosing. There was the option for owls, bunnies, chicks and more.
Taking time to patiently fold and crease here, and tape here, soon there was a table full of bookmarks. It was almost like a farm.
However, the biggest surprise was yet to come.
Little did they know, a few feet away, nestled in the shade of the building was a tank, but not just any tank, no this tank held a few slimy residents that happened to be the namesakes of the day’s races.
That’s right, frogs.
Chrestman’s husband had caught them in their yard and sent them with her for the kids to see.
They were fascinated with the little hoppers and some kids even wanted to hold them.
Houlka Attendance Center Principal, Willie Mounce, happened to stop by, and he was given the honor of releasing the frogs from captivity and back into their natural habitats.
The kids gathered round as the frogs were set free, and hopped off to happily ever after.