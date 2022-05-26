HOULKA – The Houlka Fire Department is looking to purchase a new fire truck for not only safety, but savings to the community as well.
“We’ve been in a little bit of trouble with the rating bureau for the last few years,” said Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp. “They’ve given us until the end of this year to purchase a new fire truck to keep our rating at a seven, and if not, it’s going to go up to a nine.”
The Mississippi State Rating Bureau determines a rating for fire districts based on a variety of factors, one of which consists of the fire department and its equipment.
“Areas are rated by the State Rating Bureau according to a lot of different things,” said County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship. “Your fire department’s graded based on their equipment, their manpower, their training, a lot, and that’s only a portion of your grade. Water sources become a large portion of that, communications, our 911, things like that, become a part of your fire grade, there’s a lot of things, not just the fire department, but in this particular instance, Houlka is teetering on where their rating graded out, they’re borderline and their truck is of age to be replaced to maintain their class seven rating. They don’t have to buy another truck, but if they don’t, everybody that lives in the Town of Houlka’s fire insurance will go up considerably.”
This is why they want to keep the rating where it is, in order to not increase insurance rates for the area.
The department has also been trying to secure funding for the truck
“We’ve spent the past three or four months talking to legislators and trying to get some funding for our truck, and it looks like we could get a Rural Fire Truck Grant (RFTAP),” said Earp “We are also asking the county to help us out to get a RFTAP Grant and maybe a little bit of money to help us purchase a truck.”
The County notably received a RFTAP Grant for the purchase of a new firetruck for Rhodes Chapel, which was delivered in March.
“I’m in hopes that the county is going to be able to help somewhat, too, what we can,” said Blankenship. “The county is still looking at buying more trucks eventually as well, for the same reasons, in other districts.”
The truck for Rhodes Chapel cost $261,999, and the RFTAP grant was for $90,000, leaving the county to pay $171,999. However, it is not known what the cost of a truck for Houlka would be yet.
This cost, however, is a necessary one in order to keep people safe as well as save them some money in the long run.
“I know it’s a lot of money, but it’s a long-term commitment,” said Blankenship. “Those trucks, by way of maintenance on the truck and keeping accurate records on the truck and maintaining it over the years, we are able to extend them to the 25-30 year mark.”