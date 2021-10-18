PONTOTOC --A Houlka man was one of two drivers who died in a two-vehicle crash late Friday morning, Oct. 16, in Pontotoc County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

About 11 a.m. Friday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on MS 341 in Pontotoc County.

A northbound 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 73-year-old Troy R. Hinton of Houlka, collided with a south-bound 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 74-year-old Irma H. Moore of Pontotoc.

Both vehicles went off the east side of MS 341. Mr. Hinton and Mrs. Moore both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

