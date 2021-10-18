Houlka man died in two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pontotoc County By Hank Wiesner Special to the Chickasaw Journal Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PONTOTOC --A Houlka man was one of two drivers who died in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning, Oct. 16, in Pontotoc County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.About 11 a.m. Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on MS 341 in Pontotoc County.A northbound 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 73-year-old Troy R. Hinton of Houlka, collided with a south-bound 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 74-year-old Irma H. Moore of Pontotoc.Both vehicles went off the east side of MS 341. Mr. Hinton and Mrs. Moore both received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Highway Patrol Pontotoc County Transports Highway Irma H. Moore Houlka Troy R. Hinton Vehicle Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Sunny Houston, MS (38851) Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 72F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 18, 2021 @ 12:30 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houlka man died in two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pontotoc County 3 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Toppers defeat Pontotoc in divisional battle 3 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw School District no longer requiring masks 7 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Houlka aldermen adjust water bill late charges 7 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees approve purchase of a new handicap bus Oct 16, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chieftains take decisive homecoming victory Oct 16, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists