HOULKA -- Houlka Attendance Center announced that it will be moving to paper packets for all grades on Sunday.
This is due an increase in COVID-19 cases and related quarantines in the school.
The Houlka boys and girls basketball teams were quarantined earlier last week on Thursday.
Packets will be handed out to students. Grades 7-12 packets will be delivered by bus on Monday, Nov. 9, and grades Pre-K through 6th will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Students who are able are encouraged to log in for virtual learning as most teachers will be online.
In-person classes are set to resume on Monday, Nov. 30.