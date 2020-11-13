NEW HOULKA -- New Houlka’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen recently approved purchasing new pistols for town police officers.
The action was taken during the board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Houlka City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Those attending were Mayor: Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies: Kimberly Murphree, Bonnie Brown; Aldermen: K. C. Gates and Dustin Eaton; City Clerk: Janie Tutor, and Attorney: Kevin Howe.
Beverly Davidson was absent.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kelly at 6:30 p.m.
Aldermen took care of the following items of business. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Approved getting five Glock 19 semi-automatic 9mm pistols for all the police officers that work for the Town of New Houlka Police Department so all officers will have firearms issued by the Town of New Houlka.
The pistols cost about $420 each. The $2,100 cost will be paid out of a special town account funded by donations people have made specifically for police-related purchases.
Presently town officers carry their own pistols while on duty.
The main reason for ordering the sidearms is reduced red tape and explanations if the sidearm has to be used while an officer’s on duty, town officials said.
Police Chief Phil Smith has ordered the pistols; he’s not sure when the town will receive them, he said this week.
Glocks were chosen due to officer preference, Chief Smith said.
Reliability and simplicity have made the Glock 19 one of the most widely used sidearms in law enforcement worldwide, according to officers who use it.
The Glock 19 is a mid-size pistol, shooting the 9x19mm pistol cartridge (9mm parabellum), a standard military round that's easy to find ammo for.
The Glock 19 is a short-recoil operated, striker-fired semi-automatic pistol.
The main frame of the Glock pistol is constructed of high-strength polymer that is resistant to shock, caustic liquids, and temperature extremes. The milled steel slide and the barrel are treated with matte black Tenifer finish for extreme resistance to wear and corrosion.
The Tenifer treated steel and polymer frame make the pistol impervious to corrosion caused by perspiration and humidity when carried close to the body, or kept in a holster for extended periods of time.
An integral accessory rail in front of the trigger guard allows for the attachment of aftermarket tactical flashlights or laser sights.
The white-dot front sight and the white-bracket rear sight provide rapid acquisition in dim lighting situations.
The Glock 19 is an ultra-reliable handgun that is easy to learn how to operate and maintain, making it an ideal choice for self-defense, whether it be for concealed carry, at home, or on duty, according to law enforcement officers.
Glock pistols fieldstrip easily without the use of tools. The model G19 comes with two standard 15-round magazines, or two 10-round magazines.
In other action, the board:
--Approved continuing the policy for COVID-19 for City Hall. The doors will remain locked to the public. Water bill payments will be made by night deposit box, or by phone. Only people with appointments will be able to come into the building.
This policy will remain until the Dec. 1, 2020 regular board meeting. Aldermen will consider the situation at that time.
--Approved the revised No-Smoking Ordinance which includes e-cigarettes.
--Heard a routine Water Department report involving usual maintenance.
--Approved recessing until the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.