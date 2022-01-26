HOULKA – Houlka Attendance Center has seen a shift in leadership in recent weeks, as they now have a new principal and assistant principal.
According to Superintendent John Ellison, former principal Willie Mounce left the position to take another administrative position in December.
Following his departure, Assistant Principal Jill Vance was chosen to take his place as principal.
After that, it was up to Vance to find a new Assistant Principal.
She chose Head Basketball Coach Seth Burt, who has had previous experience as well.
“So, it was Mrs. Vance's decision, and we both agreed he would be a great choice,” said Ellison. “He also had prior experience as a principal at Houlka Attendance Center, and has been a teacher, coach and a bus driver. So, he has a lot of experience in all aspects of the school.”
Burt is continuing to coach basketball this season as well, confirmed Ellison.
He also said that the two are the permanent Principal and Assistant Principal, not interim.
The transition was an easy one, according to Ellison. He said that both of them having previous knowledge of the school has been a tremendous asset.
“It has went very well. Both of them were already very familiar with the school, staff and students. So, that has definitely helped the transition.”