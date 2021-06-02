HOULKA – Seven seniors who received scholarships from various colleges and universities totaling $614,488 were recognized during Houlka Attendance Center’s commencement exercises Friday, May 21.
The three highest individual scholarships – totaling $340,000 and representing more than half the total scholarship figure – went to Valedictorian Payne Graves.
Said HAC Principal Willie Mounce this week: “I think the scholarships highlight that we have phenomenal teachers, staff and students who all work together.
“In order to receive scholarships of that magnitude, students have to be excellent academically and in many other areas. Being that successful demonstrates the great educational environment we have going on here,” Mounce said.
Here’s a breakdown of who got what:
--Andrea Hernandez, Itawamba Community College, Merit Awards Scholarship – $1,000; High School Early Enrollment, $720.
--Jaden Cousin, Itawamba Community College, Merit Award, $2,000.
--Kalajiah Moore, Itawamba Community College, Merit Award, $2,000.
--Shelby Linley, Itawamba Community College. Merit Award, $2,000; Mississippi State ACT (Academic Merit) Scholarship.
--Jayde Woodard, Itawamba Community College, Dean’s Scholarship, $5,800; University of Mississippi Lucky Day – $6,000; 1848 Scholarship – $2,250; Freshman Excellence – $2,000; Help Grant – $8,828.
--Elizabeth Collums, Itawamba Community College, Presidential Scholarship--$12,600; Mississippi State University Phi Theta Kappa – $4,000/year; Community College Recognition Scholarship--$2,000/year; Northeast Mississippi Community College ACT scholarship and salutatorian scholarship--$6,940; The University of Mississippi Academic Merit--$5,000; Phi Theta Kappa--$16,000; Mississippi University for Women Presidential Award--$18,000; Phi Theta Kappa, $2,000/year.
--Payne Graves, The University of Mississippi Academic Merit Scholarship- $35,736; Star Student Scholarship- $8,000; 1848 Scholarship- $7,844; Mississippi State University Colvard Future Leader Scholarship- $14,000; Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship- $20,000; Maroon & White Scholarship- $12,000; Star Student Scholarship- $6,000; Jack and Mavis Cristil Scholarship- $4,000; University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship- $112,000; UA Leadership &, Achievement Scholarship- $10,000; Louisiana State University Flagship Scholarship- $92,000; Florida State University Out of State Tuition Waiver- $57,770; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University Grant- $136,000.