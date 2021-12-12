Houlka takes homecoming victory By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jarell Hamilton goes up for the score. By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats showed out in Friday night's 69-50 victory over the Falker Eagles.The Wildcats opened the scoring on a put-back by Tarquavious Jackson.Thanks to Jackson, Kobe Atkinson and Elijah Kilpatrick, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to open the game.In addition to finding the rim, the Wildcats' defense played a great game, racking up several takeaways that resulted in points.One such score came on a steal by Nehemiah Flemings, on which AJ Foster scored.Nick Buchanan also scored on a put-back on a store by Foster.The Wildcats defense kept the Eagles to just 18 points in the first half, whereas they put up an impressive 35.In addition to the ones named, Jarell Hamilton also put points on the board in the first half.Jackson had a double/double in the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds.Flemings was the second leading scorer with 14 points.The Wildcats look to their next game, which is at home vs. Hamilton on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houlka Wildcats Victory Sport Basketball Defense Game Falker Eagles Jarell Hamilton Point Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 31° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunny. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 12, 2021 @ 5:47 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houlka takes homecoming victory 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Lady Wildcats rally, fall short in homecoming bout 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal HLES students rewarded for perfect attendance Dec 11, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston held annual Christmas Parade Dec 10, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston Fire Department held annual awards ceremony Dec 10, 2021 Chickasaw Journal New Houlka Police Chief Mike Ford now on duty Dec 10, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists