Jarell Hamilton goes up for the score. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats showed out in Friday night's 69-50 victory over the Falker Eagles.

The Wildcats opened the scoring on a put-back by Tarquavious Jackson.

Thanks to Jackson, Kobe Atkinson and Elijah Kilpatrick, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to open the game.

In addition to finding the rim, the Wildcats' defense played a great game, racking up several takeaways that resulted in points.

One such score came on a steal by Nehemiah Flemings, on which AJ Foster scored.

Nick Buchanan also scored on a put-back on a store by Foster.

The Wildcats defense kept the Eagles to just 18 points in the first half, whereas they put up an impressive 35.

In addition to the ones named, Jarell Hamilton also put points on the board in the first half.

Jackson had a double/double in the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Flemings was the second leading scorer with 14 points.

The Wildcats look to their next game, which is at home vs. Hamilton on Tuesday.

