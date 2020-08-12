HOULKA – The Houlka Volunteer Fire Department along with help from the Thorn Volunteer Fire Department held a food drive at the fire station in Houlka on Thursday.
The event was to collect food for the food pantries at Houlka First Baptist Church as well as Bent Knee Church of the Nazarene in Houlka. Both churches have food pantries that give food to those in need in the community, and both are experiencing shortages.
This prompted Houlka Volunteer Fire Department to step up and collect some food to help them out, however, they needed some help, and that is where Thorn came in.
“We want to thank Thorn for helping us,” said Jo Cross of the Houlka Fire Department.
Local businesses also pitched in to do their part. They included:
– Walmart
– Grocer's Pride
– Houlka Supermarket
– Food Shop
– Gray's Tire
– Save A Lot
The drive was a success, with a good amount of food being collected, as well as some monetary donations, which were split between the two churches to purchase food for the pantries.
Anyone in need of assistance from the food pantries can contact the churches.
Houlka FBC – Church: (662) 568-2391 Bro. Patrick Collins: (662) 488-6062.
Bent Knee – Jason Samuell: (662) 414-0436 or Dex Earp: (662) 448-9534.
Cross said that this was just a way for the fire department to give back to the community.