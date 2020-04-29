HOULKA – Houlka Attendance Center announced on Friday via their Facebook page that they would be holding individual graduation ceremonies for seniors.
The ceremonies, which will be held over the course of two days, will allow 15 minutes per student. Students will be allowed to have a limited number of guests as well.
Schools have been out since spring break, and the Governor announced recently that they would remain closed for the remainder of the current school year. This threw graduation into question, as many wondered what if anything would be done.
This decision by Houlka has seen its share of support, but also some people have spoken out against the idea.
“This graduation is not fair to the kids that have worked hard for 12 years not counting Pre-K and Kindergarten, nor the families,” said Moo Turner in the comments under the Facebook post. “We senior parents would like to put this on hold until June or July to give these kids a little normalcy. This is sad and unfair.”
The comments against the idea outweighed the ones for it, however, there were still some who supported it.
“I know this is a difficult time, thank you for taking precautions and making sure everyone is safe,” said Nikki Collums. “I know students and parents are sad that students can't have the graduation they expected, but I hope they see the efforts that are being made in order to recognize them for their many accomplishments.”
Regardless of support or not, the administration has already said that they will be moving forward with the ceremonies as planned, and have released the schedule.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, May 21
4:00-4:15 – Da'Shun Berry
4:15-4:30 – Johnathan Brown
4:30-4:45 – Makayla Brown
4:45-5:00 – Micah Brown
5:00-5:15 – Aron Cordova
5:15-5:30 – Ashantis Cunningham
5:30-5:45 – Thomas Davis
5:45-6:00 – Break
6:00-6:15 – Jorge Gonzalez
6:15-6:30 – Nathan Haley
6:30-6:45 – Shamiyah Hamilton
6:45-7:00 – Blake Heair
7:00-7:15 – Jakub Hines
7:15-7:30 – Karly Huffman
7:30-7:45 – Hannah Martin
Friday, May 22
4:00-4:15 – Jacob Martin
4:15-4:30 – Amber Petty
4:30-4:45 – Destiny Pratt
4:45-5:00 – Samantha Sartin
5:00-5:15 – Lakelyn Smith
5:15-5:30 – J J Tittle
5:30-5:45 – Aaliyah Townsend
5:45-6:00 – Break
6:00-6:15 – Diamond Turner
6:15-6:30 – Carrie Walls
6:30-6:45 – Jana Walls
6:45-7:00 – Abby Williams
7:00-7:15 – Hayden Winter
7:15-7:30 – Amalie Wright/Braxton Wright
7:30-7:45 – Sam Zachary
According to the post, an all call was sent out to all senior parents.
Other schools in the area are expected to take similar approaches to their graduations as well.