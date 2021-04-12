HOULKA -- Houlka’s mayor and aldermen approved seeking a grant to help pay for upgrading town streets, and discussed an ongoing problem with stray dogs in town, during their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 2 at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees were: Mayor Jimmy Kelly; Alder Ladies Bonnie Brown and Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen K. C. Gates, Dustin Eaton; City Clerk Janie Tutor, and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Beverly Davidson was absent.
Others attending the meeting: David Huffman, David Ray, Jerry Turner, Brad Vance, Tim Davidson and John Byers.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
--Voted to apply for the Small-Town Municipal Grant for street pavements in the Town of New Houlka. The grant would pay 90% of the cost of the work.
The amount of the grant has not yet been determined.
The board acted after meeting with John Byers, a community and economic developer with Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Sealed applications from engineering companies interested in doing the work will be opened Monday, March 29 at 3 p.m. and decided on at the board’s Tuesday, April 6 meeting.
Those bids are designed to come up with preliminary reports of what needs to be done, and how much it will cost. That information will then be used to develop the grant application.
“The grant applications will lean on the expertise of the engineering firms to look at what streets can be fixed with minor repairs, and which streets are in the worst disrepair which would be more complicated,” Byers said.
No list of streets to be worked on has been developed yet, town officials said Tuesday.
If the town is approved for the grant, there’s no set date when the work would start, since the grants are funded depending on the availability of state funds, town officials said.
Byers said this will be the first time Houlka has applied for such a street improvement grant through Three Rivers. The town has done a number of grants through that agency for water and sewer upgrades, and for purchase of public works vehicles such as police cars, he said.
Applications for similar grants from other towns have often been submitted between May and July, with no work actually starting until late fall or early spring, he said.
Byers will develop an ad for the newspaper to run March 10, 2021 and March 17, 2021.
--Discussed the problem of stray dogs in town and is trying to find a solution to the problem. It was suggested that two people who are involved with working with stray dogs be invited to the next board meeting to discuss suggestions to solve this problem. No motion was made.
The board has wrestled with the dog issue for several years -- most recently at aldermen’s January meeting -- when it discussed the stray dog problem inside the Town of New Houlka.
The problem is that there is no place for the dogs after they are caught. The surrounding areas all have private dog pounds or are not accepting any dogs in their pounds or kennels. The Humane Society is not accepting dogs from another county either.
Aldermen tabled the topic at the January until a suitable solution is found.
Mayor Kelly said after the January meeting the problem has developed in recent years. A town dogcatcher used to catch stray animals and take them to a Pontotoc facility.
That person left about 2014, and dealing with stray dogs has been an unsolved problem ever since, the mayor said.
The law requires three things: an ordinance allowing stray dogs to be picked up, a place to keep them and certified personnel to operate the facility -- none of which the town has.
Mayor Kelly said following the January meeting he’d like to see the problem resolved: “Occasionally there are dogs reported around the school, and we wouldn’t want one of the kids to get bitten.”
--Approved the agenda with addition of stray dog problem.
--Approved minutes of the Feb. 2, 2021 board meeting. --Approved to pay all claims on the March 2021 Docket.
--Heard water and police department reports.
--Signed the resolution to donate the retired police car to the Houlka Fire Department. The resolution was voted on at the Feb. 2, 2021 board meeting. The vote was unanimous with all board members voting aye.
--Recessed until the regular board meeting on April 6, 2021.