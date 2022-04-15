HOULKA—The New Houlka Board of Aldermen decided not to opt out of the state’s medical marijuana program during their meeting Tuesday, April 5, at Houlka City Hall.
Attendees were: Mayor David Huffman, Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner, City Clerk Janie Tutor, and Attorney Kevin Howe.
Also attending the board meeting was Patsy Gregory/CDF. (Chickasaw Development Foundation)
The meeting called to order by Mayor David Huffman at 6:30 p.m.
Aldermen took care of the following items of business. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
—Discussed opting out of the medical marijuana business, but took no vote to do so.
Under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, state law currently allows medical marijuana to be sold, distributed or cultivated inside Houlka town limits.
The town presently does not have a business that sells medical marijuana.
According to published reports, the State Legislature passed the medical marijuana legislation in January and Gov. Tate Reeves signed it into law.
The legislation allows people with specific medical conditions to get certified by a licensed physician, nurse practicioner or optometrist to get medical cannabis.
If a city or county votes to opt out, residents will be allowed to collect signatures and petition for a referendum to opt back into the program.
—Designated Mayor Huffman (under the direction of the Board of Aldermen) to oversee and administer the Interlocal Agreement between the Town of New Houlka and Chickasaw County, Mississippi.
Under the agreement, Chickasaw County supervisors have agreed to donate $10,000 for construction of a basketball goal in Houlka for use by the general public. No matching funds are required from the town. No location has yet been chosen for the goal, town officials said.
—Heard a Police Department report indicating the new police truck has lights, cage, and other equipment installed. Stripes will be ready within the next two weeks.
—Said the Houlka Volunteer Fire Department has received the Bovay Foundation grant and Fire Chief Derek Earp is currently getting quotes on equipped turn-out suits.
—Heard from CDF Executive Director Patsy Gregory, who discussed CDF’s plans and New Houlka’s involvement. No motion was made.
—Approved a motion to change the employment of Deputy Clerk Deven Moore to full-time and to give him a raise of $1.50 per hour.
—Approved a motion to change the town’s pest control service from Terminix to Pickens Pest Control, Inc. after getting quotes on both companies.
—Approved the agenda as is.
—Approved the minutes of March 1, 2022.
—Approved paying all claims on the April 2022 docket.
—Heard a routine maintenance and water department report.
—Approved a motion to change the time of the board meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
—Approved a motion to recess until the regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.