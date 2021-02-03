HOULKA – The Houlka Volunteer Fire Department came together to try and raise money or the department on Saturday, Jan. 30.
They sold stew out of the fire station, and saw a good turnout of people who wanted to support the department.
“[The turnout's] been really great,” said Chief Jo Cross. “We have had a great response. We started serving at around 10:30 and we are down to the bottom of our second big pot, so we've probably got maybe 20-25 more containers we can fill up. Its been awesome! We have had a great turnout. We thank the community for supporting us, we've done really well.”
According to a post on Facebook, the department sold 60 gallons of stew and made $1,800.
She went on to talk about other donations that they had received to help make much needed improvements.
“We are working on a project also where one church has offered to donate $5,000 for a matching donation from another church, and then we've had several businesses already donated us $1,000. So we've done really well since January, just trying to get donations.”
There are several new members to the department, and so the main focus is to get them the proper equipment as soon as possible so that they can begin responding to calls.
“We have got several new people on and we are trying to get them all with turn-outs and radios so that they can respond in an adequate fashion. So we really are doing good today and I appreciate everybody and all the firefighters coming out and working. They stayed up here last night and got it started and they were back here this morning at seven and have been at it all morning.”
Cross also mentioned that they are always looking for new people to come on board and become a part of the department, and they meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
“We need all the help we can get, we'd love for anybody to come join us.”
The turnout impressed Cross, and she thanked everyone.
“I just thank God and our community.”
She went on to explain the reason that they are undertaking these projects.
“Its all about our town and community. We just want to provide and be better at what we do.”