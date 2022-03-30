HOULKA — Houlka Mayor David Huffman last week presented Houlka VFD Fire Chief Derek Earp a $44,260 check from the Harry E. Bovay Jr., Foundation for the purchase of new turnout suits.
The Bovay Foundation grant will purchase 12 new turnout suits for the department, without any cost to the department, community or county.
Some of the grant money for the fire department may also be used to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus for the firefighters, “if we have any grant money left over,” Earp said.
“By providing 12 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits, our first responders will be able to more adequately and safely fight fire and help the people of our community and surrounding areas during emergency situations,” the chief said.
The suits include jackets, pants, boots, gloves, hoods, and helmets. They’ll replace some of the department’s older suits.
“The department has two fairly new suits; the others go back to the 70s and 80s, which makes some of them older than some of the firefighters who might have to wear them,” the chief said.
The department is considering several types of suits — including ones worn by the Houston Fire Department — and then will seek cost estimates.After that, they’ll be fitted for the suits.
“We are grateful to the Bovay Foundation for awarding us these grants,” Mayor Huffman and Chief Earp said.
Added Chief Earp: “Without these grants, we probably could have afforded only one new set of turnout gear each year. Getting the whole department outfitted would have taken forever.”
He said the grants couldn’t have come at a better time, since turnout gear costs will rise by 10 percent beginning in April.
So far this year, the department has answered 20 EMR calls and 25 fire calls. Last year, it was 116 EMR calls and 17 fire calls.
In other news from the Fire Department:
— A $300,000 estimate for a new fire truck has been presented to State Rep. John Lancaster and State Sen. Ben Suber, who are requesting federal ARPA funds to purchase the vehicle.
—It was reported at Houlka aldermen’s March meeting the Houlka VFD now has seven to 14 firefighters currently responding to callouts.
—The department has also put together a John Deere Gator with 100 gal tank with pump on it for grass fires.
—At this time, the Houlka VFD has nine members that are EMS certified.
—Six department fire fighters recently completed an Essential Skills Number One course. The course deals with firefighting basics including rescue, rope tying, gaining access to a house, suiting up, and putting on turnout gear correctly so as to be able to breathe without problem,Chief Earp said.
So far this year, the department has answered 20 EMR calls, and 25 fire calls. In 2021, the figures were 116 EMR calls and 17 fire calls.