HOUSTON – The City of Houston voted to adopt a floodplain ordinance last week, a move that could improve the insurance rates of the citizens within the city.
“We don’t have to do a floodplain agreement, but our citizens would not benefit from potentially better insurance and things like that if we didn’t have this agreement in place,” said Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Blankenship.
What the ordinance says, essentially, is that any work done in a floodplain area must be permitted.
“If they do any type of work, even if it’s putting a new roof on a shed in a floodplain zone, it has to be permitted,” said Blankenship.
He also said that education is going to be key in this, letting people know that there is this document in place and what that means.
“The most critical thing is that people that live in a floodplain area, or buy property in a floodplain area, know to get a permit before they do anything.”
However, this does not take the power of the city to issue permits, it is simply concerned with activity that takes place in a floodplain area.
“We still have control of property in our town as it relates to permitted use, this document give us conditions for variances and it basically says that what the whole plan is; it’s not so much to keep your house from flooding if you build in a floodplain, but what you do in a floodplain affects everybody else,” said Alderman at large Barry Springer, who also acted as Mayor Pro Tem for this meeting.
He went on to elaborate that basically it is about the flow of water through floodplains and diverting that water could have disastrous consequences.
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster also offered his thoughts, saying that there was one key aspect of this that needed to be seen to.
“We just need to make sure we follow it,” he said.
Lancaster made the motion and Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan seconded it.