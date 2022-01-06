HOUSTON — The Houston Municipal Airport is one of 63 state airports that will be splitting nearly $20 million in federal infrastructure funds this year, according to published reports.
U. S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the airports will share $19,859,920.
The Houston Airport will receive $110,000 each year for the next five years.
The airport also receives annual FAA grants including full reimbursement for any local matching funds requirement.
“The local match usually is 5 percent, no more than 10 percent in the past. The current project match is 0 percent from the city,” Mayor Stacey Parker said.
That full reimbursement provision is contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
What that means is the local airports can access federal grant monies without having to spend local monies, which may not be available because of the lower-than-expected revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The improvements have also been financed with $150,000 the airport receives annually through federal AIP (Airport Improvement Program) funds.
This year’s $110,000 allocation will be used to extend the airport’s runway from its current 3,300 ft. to its original length of 4,400 ft., according to Airport Manager Jack Lewis and Mayor Parker.
The runway was temporarily cut back after foundation problems were recently discovered while the runway was being overlaid. The foundation problems stemmed from work done about 10 years ago, Lewis said.
Lewis hopes the extension can begin in June and be completed by December.
Said Mayor Parker this week: “The airport serves as a selling point to industries -- and the jobs and paychecks they bring -- looking to locate or expand in the Houston area.
“The improvements will make Houston more attractive to businesses looking to set up businesses and industrial sites.
“When industrial representatives come to Houston, they don’t come by bus. They’re likely to fly in, and an attractive airport can help make a great first impression of the town.
“With the runway shortened due to discovered soil issues to 3,000 feet it does effect our economy in more ways than most know.
“It can hinder business opportunities for certain planes to land at our airport.
“We do have a plane repair and paint shop on site at our airport. That could change some plans for their business because larger planes may not be able to land due to the shortened runway.
“Also, our local industries that use jets to fly in customers will have to land in another town then drive to Houston. That’s not the convenience needed in making a sale.
“I have recently been contacted by a few tourists that fly and wanted to stay in Houston and ride their bikes on the Tanglefoot Trail.
“Our job is to make every dollar count for the good of our people. The additional federal monies will allow us to improve our airport without tapping in our local tax dollars, which can then be allocated to another project.”
The runway work is among the most recent to the airport. Other upgrades to the airport in recent years include construction of a six-bay hangar, an improved lounge and restrooms for aircrew and passengers, new fencing, electrical gates, lighting improvements, and a new fuel delivery system.
Two of the most important improvements include a pilot-operated runway lighting system. Available 24 hours a day, a pilot can key the microphone to switch on regular or high intensity lighting.
Another major upgrade is a set of precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights, a two-light system which helps pilots insure they’re on a safe landing path. Pilots can see the lights as they began their approach to the airport.
Two white lights mean their glide path is too high, two red lights indicated the path is too low, and a red and white light indicates the correct landing approach.
Improvements Lewis would like to see in future years include a precision approach system which would let pilots land in reduced visual conditions such as rain or fog, installing a parallel taxiway, and putting in a weather station for the parallel taxiway
The airport, formally established in 1962, covers an area of 84 acres at an elevation of 337 feet above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 3/21 with an asphalt surface 75 feet wide, according to Internet sources. It dates to at least World War II as a landing field, and may have existed as a grass landing strip before that, Lewis said.
Sen. Wicker said this week: “Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure.
“These funds for Mississippi’s airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”