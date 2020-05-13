HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen met for their regular monthly meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 5.
While assembled, the board made a decision on the proposed sign ordinance for the city. The ordinance, which was brought before the board by CDF Director Sean Johnson would direct businesses as to the types of signs that can be displayed in each district of town.
The issue was brought to the board's attention by Johnson in 2019, and the board approved moving forward with the writing of an ordinance. According to Johnson, this is part of an effort to beautify Houston which ties in to the currently underway sidewalk project on the square.
Alderman at Large, Barry Springer made the motion to adopt the ordinance as presented, and Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson seconded it. The vote passed by a vote of 4-1, with Ward 2 Alderlady Sheena K. Jones voting no.
Another topic of discussion for the board was the parking lot beside Hardee's.
The board had approved City Attorney Elizabeth Ausbern to write a letter asking the owner to bring the parking lot up to code, which would include repairing the holes and paving it with dividers and vegetation.
Springer said that the board should stand behind what they had said and demand that it be brought up to code or closed down. The lot currently serves as a place for semi drivers to park their trucks inside city limits. They often use it to visit the restaurants.
The board tossed about ideas for what could be done, and they settled on writing another letter, asking that Hardee's consider donating the property to the city so that they could do something with it.
They tossed about ideas for a park or even a pay-to-park eighteen wheeler lot.
The letter is to be sent to the owner of Hardee's.
Aldermen also:
– Approved minutes from April 7 meeting.
– Approved a resolution for COVID-19 Direct Federal Funding to Municipalities.
– Adopted a grant from USDA for a tractor and bush hog.
– Adopted a resolution from Three Rivers.
– Heard from Johnson, who informed them of the progress on the theater project. He said that a quote for the clean up work is expected to come in within a week or so. He also said that the Council of the Arts has raised $4,000 already, and that they have plans to make that much or more when things return to normal.
– Approved allowing Tod Killgore to remove glass walls at the theater and put up a false wall so that the sidewalk project can continue. The estimate was anywhere between $1,500-$2,500. The board voted to allow the project, but not to exceed $2,500. The motion passed 4-1, with Jones voting no.
– Addressed Homecoming, which has been canceled for this year. They are still looking at holding a fire works show, however, the festivities on the square are not going to take place.
– Heard an update about the Levitt Music Series that has been postponed until 2021. The organization has given the towns a $5,000 grant to be used for a concert during the summer, that is still under development.
– Took an ordinance under consideration that would prohibit big trucks from traveling through city limits except for deliveries. Instead, they would be rerouted to the highway.
– Approved a budget amendment.
– Addressed a sewer issue on Pontotoc Street.
– Took no action on hiring a sewer operator.
– Approved setting up appointments with candidates for code enforcement officer.
– Approved canceling the summer league ball. The board, along with Parks and Rec Director John Gravat, agreed that it was in everyone's best interest to cancel the season and refund the money, citing safety concerns as the main reason.
– Heard from Fire Chief Johnathan Blankenship, who said that April calls were down due to the new guidelines for responding to calls.
– Heard from Police Chief Billy Voyles, who informed the board that juvenile calls were up for offenses such as fighting, grouping together, etc. He also talked about the ATV problem that the city is experiencing. He said that they get several calls a week about people riding off-road vehicles in city limits. He said that these vehicles are not meant to be ridden inside city limits.
– He also talked about the issues with responding to calls at Chickasaw Village and the residents' unwillingness to cooperate.
– Ward 4 Alderman Frank Thomas made a motion to reopen the city's parks, trail and Legion Lake, while leaving the tennis court, ball fields and basketball courts closed. The motion seemed to have the favor of the board until the part about leaving the individual fields and courts closed was added, and the vote failed 2-3, with Atkinson, Jones and Ward 3 Alderlady Willie McKinney voting no. Atkinson asked that the minutes reflect that she voted no because she was in favor of opening everything.
– Springer made a motion to open the walking track, and the motion passed.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Adjourned.