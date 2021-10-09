HOUSTON – With the holiday season fast approaching, it is once again time to start planning the annual Christmas Parade.
With that, comes the issue of funding.
Previously, there was a $10 entry fee for each float, and that money was used to supplement the prize money.
However, the board approved the request to provide $500 to fund the parade this year.
The request came from Leigh Ann Howell, Co-Director of the parade, who asked that the board consider funding the parade so that they could do away with the entry fee and hopefully encourage more people to enter.
The money will be used as follows:
1st place – $200
2nd place – $150
3rd place – $100
as well as $50 to supply candy for Santa to throw to the crowds.
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones made the motion to approve the funding of the parade, and Alderman At Large Barry Springer seconded it.
The motion passed unanimously.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes from Sep. 7, 10 and 14.
– Heard from Shirley Sisk with the Historical Society, who presented the board with their quarterly report.
– Approved updating the water meters to ensure that they continue to work.
– Approved a quote from Audette Construction for the Civic Center rehab.
– Approved accepting the annual municipal compliance questionnaire for completion.
– Approved resolutions granting exemptions for the following:
Crest Foam – $199,719.47
Crest Foam – $75,862.16
Crest Foam – $123,857.31
Franklin Corp – $240,809
International Paper – $463,204.81 (Jones recused herself from this vote)
Trace Industries – $45,300
– Heard from Jonathan Blankenship about code enforcement.