HOUSTON – Following the partial collapse in mid-December, the Houston Board of Aldermen approved taking the next step toward demolishing the building on the northeast corner of the square.
The building, which is owned by Franklin Lowe, saw its first collapse in June, when the back wall gave way.
The board began discussing where to go next then, however, the process was not a quick one.
First, they condemned the property and summoned Lowe for a public hearing.
The hearing was held, and he said he did not plan to do anything with the building, so the burden of cleanup then fell onto the city, in a way that is.
Whatever the city does, the cost will be assessed on Lowe's taxes on the property because he is still the legal owner of the property.
It also cannot be sold as per the city ordinances which prohibit the selling or even giving away of properties that have been called to attention for these kinds of things.
With this in mind, the board set out to have an engineer take a look at the building, as it is connected to the building adjacent it on the south, and see how they could proceed with the potential solution without damaging the adjoining buildings.
However, while this process was ongoing, the second collapse happened, more or less forcing their hand, as this time it fell outward, into East Washington Street, crushing a vehicle parked on the street, and causing it to be shut down for a period of time, and it is still partially closed.
They brought in a track-hoe that the county allowed them to use, and took down the trouble spots that had already collapsed and the ones that looked to go at any minute, stabilizing the problem for the moment.
Then, the matter was discussed at the most recent board meeting, and the board mulled their options.
“What are our options,” asked Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones. “Get someone to come in and go ahead and knock it down, is there another option?”
Code Enforcement Officer, Jonathan Blankenship said that he didn't see a way that the building could be saved in its current state.
“I'm not an engineer, but I don't see how we could save that building,” he said. “The day that it fell last time, when it was out in the road, we were inside the next few days and the floor is gone in it, the only thing you'd be saving is the brick if you save it to use somewhere else.”
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster asked whether or not the city could be held liable of a further collapse, to which Blankenship answered, yes.
“At this point, I feel like we could. We would be negligent knowing that there's a problem there if we don't act on it in some way. We've already started the ball rolling legally.”
The City Attorney Elizabeth Ausbern weighed in as well.
“It's an expensive proposition to tear it down, but it needs to go.”
From there, only two options seemed to present themselves, either the city tears the building down with their equipment and their personnel, or the contract it out.
After some more conversation, the board made the motion to go ahead and seek out bids to contract out the job.