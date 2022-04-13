HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen voted to give each citizen a partial credit on their upcoming water bill due to services not rendered under the previous provider, RES.
Mayor Stacey Parker first broached the issue, and then last month, Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones had made a motion to give a full credit, totaling $12.75, on every citizen who paid for trash pickup’s water bill, however, the motion was withdrawn until it could be determined if it was legal to do so.
“Previously I had brought up, in January, about doing this for our citizens, and after Alderlady Kirby had addressed it, I did wind up calling the State Auditor and asked the question, ‘could we do it based off of what had happened during the process of the last few months?’” said Parker. “Mr. Tom Chaney, State Auditor’s Office said that if the board proved a finding of the contractor providing services did not fulfill their obligation, and the customer did not receive services that they were billed for, the board had a right to adjust the cost to their determination. That it was legal to give credit to the customers.”
According to Parker, RES deducted a portion of the final invoice to reflect the problems with service.
He said that the final invoice they were charged was approximately half of what a normal month’s cost would be.
Alderman At Large Barry Springer voiced his opinion on the matter.
“I’ve said from the start, when this first came up, that the city needs to pay any bill that it owes,” he said. “…They did provide a lot of service, they did pick up the garbage, they did pay the fees at the landfill, they did put out a lot of rollbacks that cost them an untold amount of money to try and work through this as business partners and I think in their case, they did their very best with what they had to work with…I am in full support of refunding to our customers, any amount that they refunded us or took off our bill.”
Springer made a motion that the city refund the amount, per customer, that they received refunded on their bill, and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney seconded the motion.