HOUSTON – Houston’s mayor and Board of Aldermen approved city health insurance for the coming year, and approved some street repairs during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Aldermen:
--Took no action following a presentation concerning a sign for a liquor store. Jonathan McDaniel presented pictures of his business sign for his liquor and wine store, Coctailz. The presentation was a pink neon sign. He will have an additional sign, Classics, for the beer store. The board recommended that he approach the signs without the neon and come back to the board on its Jan. 7, 2020 meeting to readdress it.
--Approved city health insurance for the coming year. Kathy Hodge and Andrew Nowlin presented three options for the health insurance. Nowlin recommended going with Option 1 because it allows for the city’s reserve to continue building in lieu of a large claim year. Options 2 and 3 cannot build up funds. Barry Springer made a motion to take Option 1. Frank Thomas seconded, and the motion carried unanimously.
--Approved some street repairs, following discussion. Mayor Stacey Parker recapped the work done on streets thus far. Kellie Atkinson presented her idea for phases for street repair. Willie McKinney made a motion to finish Jefferson. The motion died for lack of a second. Shenia K. Jones mentioned the milling from the other streets going to Chestnut. Barry Springer said there wasn’t going to be much milling, if any, but that Chestnut was not going to be left out of these street repairs. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to repair Hamilton Street from Pontotoc to Jefferson. The motion died from lack of a second. Barry Springer made a motion to repair Nabors Circle, King Cove, and Rhodes Street. Frank Thomas seconded. Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted nay. The motion carried.
--Went into executive session, emerged and took no action. Barry Springer made the motion to go into executive session. Frank Thomas seconded, and the motion carried unanimously. Barry Springer made a motion to come out of executive session. Frank Thomas seconded, and the motion carried unanimously. No action was taken.
--Adjourned. Frank Thomas made the motion to adjourn, Willie McKinney seconded, and the motion carried unanimously.