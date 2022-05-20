HOUSTON – After months of debate, the Houston Aldermen voted to enact an ordinance change that will allow for the sale of beer and light wine in stores and restaurants on Sundays.
The move came after a public hearing was held on Tuesday evening for the public to voice their opinions on the matter, which they have done in the prior meetings when the issue arose as well.
“I am against it,” said Bertie Swanson. “I would like to keep Sunday holy.”
Bro. Randy Rinehart also voiced his opposition.
“I’m against it, I agree with keeping Sunday holy, I’m against wine and beer all the way around, but the chipping away of the things that were originally put into it because you were afraid it wouldn’t pass, and now chipping those away a little bit at a time, me I’m against that as well,” he said. “But, no matter what happens, I love you all, everyone in this room, I do want to say that.”
Patsy Gregory, Executive Director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, read a letter that the CDF board had drafted in support of the matter.
“I am speaking on behalf of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, and they passed this statement, ‘In the best interest of economic development, the Chickasaw Development Foundation supports the Sunday afternoon sales of alcohol.’”
Once the public hearing was closed, the decision of whether or not to proceed with the ordinance change fell on the board.
Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney made the motion to move forward and amend the ordinance and Alderman At Large Barry Springer seconded the motion. It passed 3-0.
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster and Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones were absent from the vote.
The change will go into effect in 30 days, meaning that Sunday, June 18 will be the first day that Sunday sales are allowed in Houston.
Sales will be allowed from 12:30 p.m. until regular closing time.