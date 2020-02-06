HOUSTON • Houston’s mayor and Board of Aldermen awarded bids for Shannon Building insurance and various commodities during their meeting Thursday, Jan. 16.
At-Large Alderman Barry Springer was not at the meeting..
Mary Margaret Williams with Tabb South gave an in depth discussion about the binding of the insurance on the Shannon building, giving various reasons for other carriers not quoting. Frank Thomas made a motion to accept the quote from Tabb South for $20,854.76 annually for insurance on the Shannon building. Kellie Atkinson seconded. Shenia K. Jones abstained. Willie McKinney voted yea. The motion carried.
Mayor Stacey Parker reviewed the basic bids with the board. The tabulation of Commodities Only bids for Red Clay Gravel, Washed Gravel, Pea Gravel, Fill Sand, Top Soil, Fill Dirt, Red Clay Dirt, and Red Fill Dirt was awarded to KNK. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to accept the KNK bid. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. The motion carried.
Willie McKinney made a motion to accept APAC bids for Black Base Grade 1 Hot Mix, Surface Course Grade 1 Hot Mix, and Binder Course Grade 1 Hot Mix. Shenia K. Jones seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Frank Thomas voted yea. The motion carried.
Kellie Atkinson made a motion to accept Cold Mix’s bid for cold mix. Shenia K. Jones seconded. Frank Thomas and Willie McKinney voted yea. The motion carried.
After tabulating bids for Commodities & Hauling, Frank Thomas made a motion to accept Nunley for Crushed Limestone and Crusher Run. Shenia K. Jones seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. The motion carried.
After tabulating bids for Hauling Commodities Only, KNK was the sole bidder.
After tabulating bids for Commodities Only, Frank Thomas made a motion to accept Vulcan for Crushed Limestone and Crusher Run. Willie McKinney seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. The motion carried.
Kellie Atkinson made a motion to accept the bid from Watkins, Ward, and Stafford for $24,500 for the 2019-2020 audit. Frank Thomas seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney voted yea. The motion carried.
Shenia K. Jones made a motion to give Street Department employee Arch White his 90-day raise of 50 cents/hr. Willie McKinney seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Frank Thomas voted yea. The motion carried.
Shenia K. Jones made a motion to accept Mr. Elywin Wesco’s request to be on the Election Commission. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted yea. The motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Willie McKinney seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Shenia K. Jones voted yea. The motion carried.