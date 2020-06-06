HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 2 at City Hall.
Among the business discussed was body cameras for police. Police Chief Billy Voyles said that the officers wear their cameras about 90% of the time, but that in light of the current events, they will be using them all of the time.
He also requested 3 additional cameras so that they would have enough for all officers. They currently have seven and that would bring them up to 10.
The board also approved looking into body cameras for the Fire Department due to the nature of some of the calls they go on. They also suggested looking into one for a code enforcement officer once one is hired.
Aldermen also:
– Approved minutes for May 5 and May 19.
– Appointed Barry Springer the Mayor Pro-Tem, which will lead the meeting in the event of the Mayor's absence.
– Approved contacting Thomas Rowlett about a landscaping project.
– Approved advertising for two openings in Public Works, specifying that they are seeking qualified candidates.
– Discussed opening city-owned buildings except for City Hall and the Library. A motion was made to open the Civic Center, Community House, Legion Lake, parks, ball fields and tennis court. However, after discussion, the second was rescind and the motion died due to lack of a second.
– Heard from Sean Johnson who informed them that the fireworks show would be on June 27 at around 9 p.m. at Joe Brigance Park.
– Approved the usual contribution of ½ the cost of the fireworks, totaling $3,000.
– Discussed trucking ordinance for downtown, and Johnson is to bring the sign mock-up and written ordinance at the next meeting.
– Approved reallocating the $3,000 usually contributed to the Main Street Association in Jackson to the Greater Houston Merchants Association which is a local organization comprised of local merchants.
– Johnson informed the board that a Hibachi/Thai restaurant is opening in the former Donald Lee's building.
– Heard form Parks and Recreation Director John Gravat, who said that Football may be canceled due to the restrictions, but that was pending, and that soccer will play if at all possible. However, there is no decision being made until July on either.
– Approved staying with current Sewer Operator.
– Had a lengthy discussion about hiring a code enforcement officer, and decided to table the discussion until a work session can be held to review the ordinances.
– Heard the department reports.
– Approved two citizens' request to join the Houston Water System. The board will look into getting quotes for installing pipes.
– Approved payment of claims.
– Adjourned.