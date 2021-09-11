HOUSTON – Much like the county, the Houston Aldermen discussed money being allocated for economic development and their future plans.
While the county was in reference to two specific entities, the Okolona Chamber and the Chickasaw Development Foundation (CDF), Houston focused on the one, the CDF.
The City of Houston contributes $20,000 a year budgeted to CDF, and then $1,500 per month for the entire year, totaling an additional $18,000.
However, the board voiced their grievances with the way that transparency has been in the past few years.
“There's no communication,” said Alderman At Large Barry Springer. “There hasn't been any communication about CDF with 'normal people' since Joyce [East] left.”
He was the one who broached the topic, and he said that he was concerned about the long-term viability of the set up as it was now.
“I'm just kind of looking forward down the line. I don't understand the county's situation, I am trying to get a little bit of information about that. When Sean was hired, we doubled our monthly contribution. We were at $750, we went to $1,500. If and when are not paying Sean and we haven't hired anybody, I don't know that we need to keep popping out $38,000. I want to support anything that's community development, but I think we need to give it a good, long thought. One idea that Sean had with the museum when they came asking for money from Tourism, they said, 'okay, we'll match what you raise up to this amount of money,' and looking at the fact that CDF is down to 30 members, from I don't know how many it was in the heyday. Maybe we need to base our contribution on other contributions.”
He also said that they should involve the community more in the decisions that are made as well as boosting memberships again.
“Whoever they hire as a CDF Director and they come to us for funding, then part of your job will be to involve the community again in CDF, contacting people and asking people to be members, setting membership fees, I know there were several different levels. Look at something like that. I'm talking to whoever might be the new director. Based on our funding, I'm taking about that $38,000 that would resurface Terrence Drive that you can't hardly get up, there behind Walmart and some other things we could use the money for, instead of just doling it out, we can come up with a plan like, 'okay, if you'll go from collecting $3,000 in dues, and go back to collecting $30,000 like you used to, then we'll match.”
Mayor Stacey Parker also offered his thoughts on the matter. He said that he had been thinking that, as with anything they do, there should be a contract.
“We need to indulge ourselves into a contract with CDF, and hold them accountable to the money that's being spent just like we are. They are a leg of us, we get audited all the time, we get annually audited because we have to by law, we need to make sure that our contract states that they give us financials, beyond the financial statement, at least quarterly with the numbers about where our money goes and, like you just said, membership, this is where it's at. We ask the museum and they bring us detailed information about what they have and what they're doing and what they're spending, CDF doesn't do any of that. We don't know where any of this money is going, we don't know what their financials are, and we are a huge part of it.”
Springer said that he was in no way making a recommendation or anything, but he said perhaps it might be wise to consider a Houston Development group or something that the city hires and manages, and they report to the city.
The general consensus of the board was that there needed to be more communication going forward though, regardless of what happened.
“I am not going along with the city continuing to pay that money going forward,” said Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones. “I remember the night that we were talking with them and we asked them for a list of who was on that board, and I remember someone saying that we don't want to upset them, we want to work with them, and we do want to work with them. It used to be, it wasn't a clique, everyone was involved. Going forward, if we are going to be a part of making that person's salary, I would like to see the board more involved in the hiring, who they're going to bring in to represent us, I would like to see a more diversified group that represents the CDF, I would like to see more economic development. At one time, the CDF Director was the person who would go out and look for jobs and try to get industries to come to Houston, and it went from that to the CDF was putting on festivals, which is a part of the job, yes, but not all of it.”
No decision was made.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes for Aug. 2, 3, 10 and 31.
– Held the hearing on the Franklin Lowe Building.
– Held a property hearing on Dorothy Hall's property.
– Approved a variance for R&R Finance.
– Discussed repairing the weather siren behind the fire station.
– Discussed the pavilion and community house at the old park near Legion Lake.
– Approved moving the American Recovery Plan money to a separate account with higher interest so it can draw interest.
– Approved a new stop sign on Jefferson Street at the intersection of Malcolm Street.
– Took no action on the Bray Creek stabilization project until the city and county split can be agreed upon.
– Approved hiring Cindy Gore as the Court Clerk/AP Clerk.
– Approved setting up safe trade zones in front of the Police Station and the west side of City Hall.
– Discussed sports and agreed to go ahead with soccer and football as long as the school is in session and not virtual.
– Heard department reports.
– Approved purchasing an ad in the Come Home to Chickasaw County Magazine.
– Adjourned.