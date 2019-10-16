HOUSTON – Houston aldermen took care of the following items of business during their Tuesday, Oct. 1 meeting, according to city minutes.
The business transacted included a discussion of the probation service that serves Municipal Court. It was brought out at the meeting that the service is funded by the probationers it serves, it is not required to be bonded, and it is not funded by the city.
At the meeting:
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
3. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the previous minutes for 9/3/2019. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Willie McKinney voted nay. Motion carried.
Shenia K. Jones made a motion to approve the previous minutes for 9/10/2019. All ayes. Motion carried. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the previous minutes for 9/12/2019. Shenia K. Jones seconded. All ayes. Motion carried. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to approve the previous minutes for 9/19/2019. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
4. Stanley Spradling and John Freeman with Calvert Spradling made a request to re-bid the Downtown Sidewalk Project. They explained that the pool to choose from was not large, and that they were going to be more aggressive this time if the board approved to readvertise. Stanley explained that the West, North, and East sides of the square were going to be listed, but each with individual bids so the city could choose to do one, two, or all three at once. Kellie Atkinson asked would we be out any more engineering costs for readvertising. Stanley said no, just the advertising fee. Sean Johnson asked if the contractors had to pay a fee to bid, and John Freeman said yes, $150. Stanley said that there are several stipulations for this type of project that are mandated, such as a bond of 5% just to bid, be licensed with the Board of Contractors, be verified with the Board of Contractors, etc. Stanley said they would “beat the bushes.” Barry Springer made a motion to re-advertise. Shenia K. Jones seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
5. Lamonica Evans was present to follow up on getting reimbursed for her deposit for the Civic Center. Barry Springer said it wasn’t good to put Deana Thacker in the position of a “he said, she said” situation. He reiterated we have ways to handle our paperwork. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to give the deposit of $175 back to Lamonica Evans and to add the deposit policy on the application. Shenia K. Jones seconded. Frank Thomas voted nay. Barry Springer and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried.
6. Veronica Hill and Shunta Collins with North MS Monitoring Services requested to be at Municipal Court to serve as a probation service. They elaborated on what their role was concerning the City such as making sure offenders paid their fines timely to City Hall. They were asked who paid them, and it was explained that the offender paid them directly for the probation services and paid City Hall directly for the fines. They reiterated that the City does not pay them at all. They also were asked about being bonded and explained because the Municipal Courts handle misdemeanors, they are not required to be bonded. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to allow North MS Monitoring Services go to Municipal Court for probation services. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Willie McKinney and Frank Thomas voted yea. Motion carried.
7. Felicia Ware did not appear concerning her privilege license.
8. Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society requested that the Board put $15,000 each year as a line item in the city budget. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to take it under advisement until the board could find out what the Society planned to do with the money each year. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
9. Mayor Parker requested permission to apply to USDA for a new police vehicle and a new tractor for the streets. Typically the USDA grant will pay 55% and the City will pay 45%. Barry Springer made a motion to proceed with the grant request. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
10. Mayor Parker requested MDA Environmental clearance for the Shannon Building, as well as, permission to contract with Three Rivers for the administration duties. Barry Springer made a motion to approve MDA Environmental Clearance for the Shannon Building and the Three Rivers Contract for Admin Fees. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
11. Mayor Parker requested permission to submit the yearly Municipal Compliance Questionnaire. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to submit the yearly Municipal Compliance Questionnaire. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Frank Thomas and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried.
12. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to proceed with the appraisal of the property that Jonathan McDaniel is considering purchasing. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
13. John Gravat requested permission to proceed with getting prices to build a 40’ x 40’ storage building or a 40’ x 60’ storage building. Justin Teasley with the Park & Rec Board informed the board that another Gator is needed as well as a bunker rake. He said the Park & Rec Board would like to get a loan for approximately $20,000 to be paid back in 5 years from Park & Rec. Kellie Atkinson and Frank Thomas requested to see what the building will cost before moving forward with the Gator and the bunker rake.
14. Lisa Easley requested permission to get quotes on new software for City Hall. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to get quotes. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
15. Sean Johnson thanked the City workers for taking care of the grounds and getting the banners out for the Flywheel. He said we have a circus coming to town on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 and 10. Adult tickets are $10 and children are free. There will be two shows each night under the Big Tent. Johnson said we have a Fly In, Car Show, and Chili cook-off Saturday, Oct. 26. The Boo Bash is Thursday, Oct. 31. Sunday, Dec. 1 is Open House, and Tuesday, Dec. 3 is the Christmas Parade.
16. Jason Brooks gave an update on the Tourism funding as of the last meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13. He explained that the balance of the funding was $2,663 for Park and Rec and $179,000 for Economic Development. He explained that they would soon make a presentation for Christmas lights. Brooks also said that the tourism board has appointed Andrea McMichael as a liaison to the Park and Rec Board. He also said that until the sidewalk project transpires, the tourism board’s remaining plans are on hold. Mayor Parker thanked him and the tourism board for what they do.
17. The Charlie Griffis issue was already handled.
18. Willie McKinney requested that Elizabeth Ausbern check on the federal guidelines concerning what issues the City might have working a part-time person overtime.
19. Jonathan Blankenship said the Fire Department had issued a burn ban. Barry Springer brought up the previous decision made concerning inspection fees for rental properties, specifically apartment complexes. He said he would like to have a meeting to discuss possibly having a flat rate for apartment complexes.
20. Frank Thomas made a motion to pay the claims. Willie McKinney seconded. Then Willie McKinney rescinded her second. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried.
21. Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.