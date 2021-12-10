HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen discussed the schedule for pay checks last week.
The subject was broached by Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney, who asked that the board be paid on the first Tuesday of each month, the same night as the board meetings.
The City of Houston itself has bi-weekly pay periods, and the board is paid on the second of the two periods.
However, she is asking to move it to a set date, which City Clerk Lisa Easley said would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.
She said that though it would just be the checks for the board, it would still entail all of the regular payroll steps such as deducting taxes, transferring the appropriate funds and such.
She said that it would be physically impossible for them to handle that on top of the regular payroll, and that it very well could lead to a delay in checks, which would be a problem.
Some ideas were floated around, such as changing the payroll structure for the entire city to the first week and the third week, however no concrete decision was made.
The discussion was tabled until the board reconvened next week since they were working against a tight schedule with the parade.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the previous minutes from Nov. 2 and 16 with corrections.
– Approved purchasing an ad in the Chickasaw Journal's Annual Christmas Story.
– Tabled the discussion on the industrial sale of a property.
– Heard an update on the Shannon Building, on which roof repair has been completed. The previously interested party has backed out, however, International Paper is interested and checking the building out to see if it will fit their needs.
– Scheduled the next meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. to resume business.
– Approved allowing the Police and Fire Departments to purchase their vehicles with the USDA Grant money from Eaton Automotive instead of the initial dealer, who said he cannot get the trucks. The Police will be purchasing two Dodge Durangos with the Police Package for $33,000 each and the Fire will be purchasing a Dodge truck for $36,100 plus a $15 title fee. The grant is a 55/45 percent match, meaning that USDA will pay 55 percent while the city will pay the other 45.
– Heard the department reports.
– Approved paying the claims with Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia Jones recusing herself.