HOUSTON – Like most other municipalities in the state, Houston discussed medical marijuana recently.
Cities and counties in the state have a 90 day period that they can choose to opt out of the program if they so choose, and that is what the discussion is revolving around.
“Everybody is learning about this,” said Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon. “ABC is going to be governing this through the state, just like alcohol. Mr. Wilson told me yesterday, we can opt out, and if we opt out, then after so many days, if we decide to have a dispensary here, or somebody decides they want to grow it, it has to voted back in, but we do have the option now to opt out.”
This is the same protocol that the city had to go through to get alcohol sales allowed, which was successfully voted in Aug. 2019.
However, according to Harmon, there are strict rules that must be followed for a dispensary to be operated.
“It costs $40,000 to have a permit, you can't sell within 1,000 feet of a school or church, you have got to be in a commercial zone, there's a bunch of different criteria.”
The aldermen all expressed interest in researching the matter further before making a concrete decision.
“I want to know more about it myself,” said Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney.
Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster inquired about the votes for and against the initial vote when citizens voted on Initiative 65 and 65A in November 2020, but was subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court.
The overwhelming majority of the voters at the two precincts in Houston were in favor of the program.
“f anything, it looks like about 70 percent, across the board, for it, best guess,” said Mayor Stacey Parker, looking at a rundown of the numbers from the election.
Another point of discussion was, that no matter if they opt in or not, people in Houston will get a card, it is a matter of whether or not they can buy it in Houston.
“Whether we opt out or not, we're still going to have people in Houston that are going to have a medical card, they just may have to drive to Tupelo to buy it,” said Harmon.
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones held a meeting for her ward to get their thoughts on the subject on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.
The Town of Woodland decided not to opt out recently.