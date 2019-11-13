HOUSTON – Houston’s mayor and aldermen took care of the following items of business during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5.
According to board minutes:
Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
DeWayne Weaver gave the invocation.
Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the previous minutes from 10/01/2019. Kellie Atkinson seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Barry Springer voted yea. Willie McKinney voted nay. Motion carried 4 to 1.
Billy Voyles asked that Alice McGeehee be added to the part-time dispatcher list at the same rate as the current part-time dispatchers. Frank Thomas made a motion to add Alice McGeehee to the part-time list at the same rate as the current part-time dispatchers. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney voted yea. Kellie Atkinson voted nay. Motion carried 4 to 1.
Billy Voyles asked that Billy Hoblitzell be made full-time dispatcher at $11 per hour. Frank Thomas made a motion to make Billy Hoblitzell full-time dispatcher at $11 per hour. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones voted yea. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted nay. Motion carried 3 to 2.
Mayor Parker presented the summary of costs for each street that the board had requested to be restored. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to table the decision on what action to take until the board has had time to study the summary and a new meeting be set. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Waddell Cooper presented to the board that he wanted a variance to have a tax business at 215 Jamison Street. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to give a time stamped variance to Erica Chandler and Waddell Cooper to do taxes at 215 Jamison Street with no signage allowed until 07/31/2020. Motion died from lack of a second.
Frank Thomas made a motion to use the County Tax Rolls. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Barry Springer made a motion to donate $15,000 to the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Museum. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to accept the layout with written explanation from Elizabeth Fox Ausbern for the 530 feet sewer line installed by the church. The city will take on the maintenance from the city’s manhole on Robinson Road, going east to West Side Church of Christ property line to a new manhole, paid for by Mr. Chandler as well as the sewer tap. Barry Springer seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Shenia K. Jones made a motion to contract with Municipal Intercept Company (MIC) for the Debt Service Collection with the State of Mississippi. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made motions and Barry Springer seconded the two final resolutions for Crest-Foam Personal Property. All ayes. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made motions and Barry Springer seconded the three final resolutions for Franklin Corporation Personal Property. Kellie Atkinson excused herself from the room. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made motions and Barry Springer seconded the two final resolutions for Franklin Development Personal Property. Kellie Atkinson was still excused and Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion and Barry Springer seconded the final resolution for International Paper Personal Property. Shenia K. Jones excused herself. Kellie Atkinson returned to the meeting. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried. Shenia K. Jones returned to the room.
Pest Control services was skipped.
Kellie Atkinson made a motion to table the city hall computer software updates. Shenia K. Jones seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to Non Pro Tunc the purchase of the Christmas Tree by the Tourism Board. Willie McKinney seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Sean Johnson updated the board on the moving of CDF to the Regions Bank building. He said he was working with TRC, and working on an entertainment grant. He said that he had gotten an estimate of $20,000 on cleaning out the old theatre building.
Rock Eaton had asked for Robbie Walls a 50 cent increase in pay for his 90 day probationary period. Barry Springer made a motion to give Robbie Walls a 50 cent increase. Frank Thomas seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
Jonathan Blankenship said that we have received a grant for Turnout Gear with the help of Three Rivers through USDA. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to accept the grant. Barry Springer seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.
John Gravat asked if he could move to the Civic Center and use its storage instead of building a new storage building. The board gave him their blessings. He also asked permission to pursue the purchase of a travel food trailer instead of building a stationary concession stand. The board gave him their blessings.
Frank Thomas made a motion to pay the claims. Barry Springer seconded. Kelly Atkinson voted nay. Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney voted yea. Motion carried 4 to 1.
Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Shenia K. Jones seconded. All ayes. Motion carried.