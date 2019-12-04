HOUSTON – Meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, Houston aldermen took care of the following items of business – including committing to $700,000 for street repairs – according to minutes of the meeting.
Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
Mayor Parker explained that the old fire pump system on 2nd Avenue has pump and control issues. Fuel Line gave two quotes: (a) repair old system (not to exceed $31,000), or (b) attach to the new system at Trace Industries (not to exceed $40,000). Barry Springer made a motion to join Trace Industries Fire Pump system with the city taking over the maintenance (Shannon Building will be on the system). Willie McKinney seconded, there were all ayes, and the motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to commit to $700,000 for streets and to repair Pontotoc Street. The motion died from lack of a second. After much discussion, Frank Thomas made a motion to commit to the $700,000 for streets with Pontotoc from the northernmost point to the southernmost point be repaired. Barry Springer seconded. Shenia K. Jones voted nay. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted yea, and the motion carried.
Barry Springer made a motion to adjourn. Frank Thomas seconded, there were all ayes, and the motion carried.