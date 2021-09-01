HOUSTON – The debate over the reappointment of Lisa Easley as City Clerk was settled on Tuesday night as aldermen voted 3-2 in favor of reappointment.
Easley was not reappointed in July when the annual appointments were up. Her reappointment was voted down 3-2, with Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney all voting no.
The issue was broached again at a special called meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, and at that meeting, McKinney, who was among the majority vote the last time, made a motion to reappoint Easley, reversing her vote from the initial decision.
However, at that meeting, Atkinson presented a state law, 21-15-41.
“If a council or board of aldermen rejects, or otherwise fails to confirm, an individual submitted by the mayor for appointment, the mayor may not resubmit or reappoint the same individual for that position during the remainder of the mayor’s current term in office,” read the law.
McKinney withdrew her motion and from this point, the City Attorney, Elizabeth Ausbern, was tasked with getting an Attorney General's opinion on the matter.
Easley was allowed to serve in a holdover position for 90 days, and at the time of this meeting she had 60 days left.
Ausbern informed the board at last night's meeting that the Attorney General's Office said that it would be 75 days before an official opinion could be rendered, even with the request for it to be expedited, which conflicted with the time left for the holdover position, however, all three representatives that she spoke to referred her to a 2001 opinion that referenced a similar situation, except involving a police chief.
“The three that I talked to all said that the person that voted against reappointment could change a vote, and they referred me to this 2001 opinion that said 'the board of aldermen has authority to reinstate a police chief or hire a police chief without a recommendation from the mayor,' and that's what the hang up was with the statute,” said Ausbern. “They went ahead and told me what they thought the legislative history was for that statute, and it involved a mayor that kept trying to reappoint the same person presented, so you can change your mind and reappoint and do whatever you want to, the aldermen can, as long as it doesn't interfere with some contractual relationship that's in place, which there's none in place.”
Ausbern said she talked to BB Gerard, Abby Cummings and Phil Carter.
With this, McKinney made the motion and Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia Jones seconded it.
Before the vote, Alderman At Large Barry Springer went on record and expressed his reasoning for voting the way he did, he was the only board member to do so.
“I'd just add to that, that I'll cast my vote for what I think is the best for this city,” he said. “The reason I personally will be casting my vote that we reappoint Lisa is to do with morale situation, number one, with our employees in and out of this building, our policemen, our firemen, our city workers. We had an experience several years ago where morale got driven into the ground and it was detrimental to this town and it took a while to overcome it, quite a while, and I'm not here to win any argument with anybody or hurt anybody's feelings about anything, I'm here for the City of Houston and that's the way I'll cast my vote.”
Springer, Jones and McKinney all voted yes, and Atkinson and Callahan voted no.
Easley was happy to be reappointed, however, due to the holdover position, she never stopped so there will be no readjustment period.
“I feel that it is what's best for the city, I think it's what's best really for the entire board, I know it's best for City Hall, and my whole goal is to do what's best for the city and the people and that includes all of our workers and I've not stopped doing anything I wasn't already doing and I just felt like this is where I need to be, and apparently that's what the Lord saw fit, so I'm here,” said Easley. “I do hope that we can just move on from this and let's work together. The mayor and the board work together and me be at their disposal, because I work at the will and pleasure of the board and the mayor, and that's what I want to do.”