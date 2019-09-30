HOUSTON -- September was a busy month for Houston aldermen, according to city minutes.
Meeting four times, the board took care of items as diverse as:
--Adopting a budget.
--Discussing next year’s national census.
--Hiring several people.
--Authorizing several improvements to the soccer fields.
--Discussing needs of the dog pound.
--Hearing plans for the future of the former Regions Bank building, which was recently purchased by the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
--Authorizing several property tax exemptions.
09/19/2019 Minutes
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Mayor Parker gave the invocation.
3. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve the final budget amendment for 2018-2019 Fiscal Year. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
4. Willie McKinney made a motion to adopt the 2019-2020 budget. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted Nay. Barry Springer and Shenia K. Jones Voted Yea. Motion carried.
5. Frank Thomas made a motion to adopt the 2019-2020 tax levy. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
6. Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
-0-
9/12/19 Minutes For Special Called Meeting
1. Mayor called the meeting to order.
2. Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
3. The public hearing began with Margaret Futral asking several questions about the budget. Kellie Atkinson noted that the board knew where she stood on the library transfer in. Sean Johnson thanked the board for their support in the past. He elaborated on all the things the CDF was responsible for heading up. He asked the board to raise their monthly contribution from $850 per month to $1,500 per month. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to raise the monthly contribution from $850 monthly to $1,500 monthly beginning Oct. 1, 2019. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried. Frank Thomas asked Sean Johnson if he intended to ask the county for an increase. Sean said he would put on his armor and ask.
4. Shenia K. Jones made a motion to move forward with the budget for 2019-2020. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted Nay. Willie McKinney and Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried.
5. Frank Thomas made a motion to move forward with the tax levy for 2019-2020. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
6. Lamonica Evans came to the meeting asking for her $175 deposit for the Civic Center and $36 For NSF funds when her check cleared the bank for not cancelling the Civic Center within the 14-day rule. It was her word against Deana Thacker’s word (who was not present because she was in Court Clerk School). Frank Thomas made a motion to table until the board spoke to Deana. Barry Springer seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
7. Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Barry Springer seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
-0-
09/10/2019 Minutes
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Lisa Easley gave the invocation.
3. Brenda Mcgaha with the U.S. Census Bureau spoke about the importance of getting the word out about the census. The census is mandated by the Constitution. In 2000, Mississippi had 5 representatives. In 2010, it dropped To 4. $675 billion dollars per year is distributed to every state. We lose over $2,000 for every person that does not get counted. The census is used for redistricting. Our goal is to count everyone once. The 2020 census will be conducted via Internet. March 23rd there will be a postcard sent to describe how to go online and fill it out or an 800 number to call. May 4th a paper census will be mailed out. Lastly, the census taker will go to the houses. Ms. Mcgaha requested that the city approve the proclamation for the Complete Count Committee, putting a chairperson on the Committee or Lisa Easley.
4. Rock Eaton recommended hiring 2 full time and 1 part time person.
Barry Springer made a motion to hire Roy Livingston full time at $11.50/hr. Frank Thomas seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Barry Springer made a motion to hire Arch White full time at $11.50/hr. Frank Thomas seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Barry Springer made a motion to hire Tristan Nichols part time at $11.50/hr. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
5. Mayor Parker asked to go into Executive Session concerning business negotiations. Frank Thomas made a motion to go into executive session. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Kellie Atkinson made a motion to exit executive session with no action taken. Barry Springer seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
6. Mayor Parker reminded the board that Sept. 13th will be the bid openings for the sidewalks. Oct. 10th will be the bid openings for Streets. Tourism wants the approval to spend a little more on the soccer fields to put the wiring underground. Frank Thomas made a motion to move forward. Kellie Atkinson seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
7. Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Willie McKinney seconded. All Ayes. Motion carried.
-0-
09/03/2019 Minutes
1. Mayor Parker called the meeting to order.
2. Frank Thomas gave the invocation.
3. Frank Thomas made a motion to approve minutes from 08/06/19. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney exited the room. Shenia K. Jones was absent from the entire meeting. Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to approve minutes from 08/12/2019. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried.
Frank Thomas made a motion to approve minutes from 08/20/2019. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried. Willie McKinney re-entered the room.
4. Missy Edmondson brought the following needs for the dog pound:
--Bushhog the field behind the dog pound.
--Run a weekly ad listing lost dogs.
--Make a fence in area behind kennel for dogs to run.
--Allow dogs to live longer in order to get them adopted.
5. Jessica Herd contested the pics of the Civic Center and requested her deposit be refunded. Barry Springer made a motion to give back the deposit. Willie McKinney seconded. Frank Thomas and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried. Frank Thomas made a motion that the person renting must do all paperwork and pick up and return the key. Kellie Atkinson seconded. Barry Springer and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried.
6. Frank Thomas made a motion to accept DC Services for the Trailhead contract. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer voted Yea. Kellie Atkinson voted Nay. Motion carried.
7. John Gravat volunteered to finish the mowing season at the library. Frank Thomas made a motion to accept John Gravat’s volunteer service. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to finish out the season with Spencer’s Lawn Care for the Trailhead, Museum, and Civic Center at the rate at which they bid. Barry Springer seconded. Frank Thomas and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried.
8. Lisa Easley asked for regular pest control. Besides Henderson, which she already got quotes from, she was asked to contact Dexter Pate at 662.295.8101. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to table. Barry Springer seconded. Frank Thomas and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried.
9. Sean Johnson let the board know that CDF purchased the Regions Bank building. They plan to fix it up and rent it out. There will be upstairs offices. The front will be a restaurant. There are two separate retailers on the back. The date and time sign on the building will be converted to a video sign. He said he had talked to Belinda Stewart about types of signs. He said he was going forth on the quote for signage from Belinda. He also said he would be moving to the Regions building and freeing up the Civic Center, possibly for John Gravat’s office and storage.
10. No one was available for tourism.
11. Barry Springer made a motion to table the building permit changes. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson Voted Yea. Motion carried.
Barry Springer made a motion to adopt a yearly license at current rates used on rental properties and be charged $100 for non-renewal of license. The Code Enforcement can inspect at will. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried. Elizabeth Ausbern will put ordinance change for fencing in the zoning ordinance.
12. Crestfoam tax exemption for 2018 – Frank Thomas made a motion to exempt Crestfoam for 2018 for property listed. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried.
Crestfoam Tax Exemption for 2019 – Frank Thomas made a motion to exempt Crestfoam for 2019 for Property listed. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried.
International Paper Exemption for 2019 – Kellie Atkinson made a motion to exempt International Paper for 2019 for property listed. Frank Thomas seconded. Willie McKinney and Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried.
Franklin Corporation Exemption for 2018 – Willie McKinney made a motion to exempt Franklin Corporation for 2018 property listed. Frank Thomas seconded. Kellie Atkinson exited the room. Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried.
Franklin Corporation Exemption for 2019 – Frank Thomas made a motion to exempt Franklin Corporation for 2019 property listed. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried.
Franklin Development Exemption for 2018 – Frank Thomas made a motion to exempt Franklin Development for 2018 property listed. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried.
Franklin Development Exemption for 2019 – Frank Thomas made a motion to exempt Franklin Development for 2019 property listed. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer voted Yea. Motion carried. Kellie Atkinson re-entered the room.
13. Lisa Easley told the board she would have the 2019-2020 budget ready the following day and would email it so they would have time to review before the public hearing. The public hearing would be advertised in the Daily Journal Friday, Sept. 6 and be advertised in the Chickasaw Journal Wednesday, Sept. 11. The public hearing of the 2019-2020 budget and the 2019-2020 tax levy will be Sept. 12. The board can then meet Sept. 19th to adopt.
14. Steve Wilson did not appear.
15. Employee hiring was not addressed.
16. John Gravat elaborated on the schedule for the Peewee Football games. He also said the bathrooms had been started at the Park. Mayor Parker asked on behalf of Billy Voyles for the board to allow him to purchase a new vehicle. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to purchase from Eaton For $29,915 a new police vehicle. Frank Thomas seconded. Barry Springer and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried. Lisa Easley told the board about all of the locations wanting speed humps. She also suggested making several two-way stops into four way stops. Kellie Atkinson made a motion that we needed an opinion about overtime from the Department Of Labor pertaining to part time employees and benefits allowed and required. Frank Thomas seconded. Barry Springer and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried. Willie McKinney asked about streets. Mayor said that should begin the middle of the month. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to suspend payment of comp time until Lisa Easley had time to pull records. Motion died from lack of a second. Kellie Atkinson made a motion to go into executive session pertaining to comp time. Motion died from lack of a second. Frank Thomas made a motion to go into executive session after being urged by the mayor to do so. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson and Willie McKinney voted Yea. Motion carried. Frank Thomas made a motion to exit executive session with no action taken. Barry Springer seconded. Willie McKinney and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried. Lisa Mims said 40 kids had signed at the library. There were 230 – 240 participants in the Summer Reading Program. There Were 4 nutrition classes held with about 10 in each class. All snacks were donated. The library had 20 kids participate in the Back To School Storytime. Friends Of The Library held a workshop. There were 2 Happy Healthy Food Tastings. Willie McKinney exited the meeting.
17. Frank Thomas made a motion to pay the claims. Barry Springer seconded. Kellie Atkinson voted Nay. Motion carried.
18. Willie McKinney re-entered the meeting. Frank Thomas made a motion to adjourn. Willie McKinney seconded. Barry Springer and Kellie Atkinson voted Yea. Motion carried.