HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen voted to set the closing time for Joe Brigance Park at 11 p.m.
The move comes on the heels of the new equipment being installed, and is in an effort to preserve the longevity of the equipment.
“I knew what kind of trouble we had at the old one,” said Police Chief Adam Harmon, who brought the issue before the board. “We are just trying to eliminate it right now.”
According to Harmon, they have received calls about people being at the park at 1 a.m. recently.
The Civic Center closes at 11 p.m., and so that is how the time was settled on for the park equipment.
The closing time only applies to the actual park equipment, the walking track and such are not included.
The park will reopen at 6 a.m.
Mayor Stacey Parker also made it a point to emphasize that the park equipment is for ages 12 and under, and is also marked as such. They plan to get an even bigger sign than the one currently there, however, and place it with the one that has the opening and closing times.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes for Dec. 7 and 14.
– Discussed the industrial sale of property.
– Received info from Mayor Parker about the Forestry Commission Houses on Washington Street.
– Re-addressed the janitorial bids, but made no decision.
– Re-addressed the garbage bids, but made no decision.
– Opened bids for commodities.
– Approved advertising for mowing bids.
– Approved advertising for landscaping bids.
– Discussed the dog pound, as well as people releasing dogs from the cages that were set out to catch them.
– Heard from CDF Director Patsy Gregory, who presented them with finances from 2018 and 2019, with 2020 expected within the week.
– Approved canceling Park and Rec Basketball due to COVID.