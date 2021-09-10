HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting at Noon on Friday to discuss the special election for Ward 1 Alderman.
Aldermen present included Ward 2, Shenia K. Jones, Ward 4, Willie McKinney and Alderman At Large, Barry Springer. Not present was Ward 3, Matt Callahan.
The election will be to fill the seat vacated by Kellie Atkinson who resigned this week.
The election must be held 45 days after the meeting date to set the election, therefore the absolute last day to hold the election is Oct. 25.
The board voted unanimously to hold the election on Monday, Oct. 25 so as not to rush the process and risk forgetting or overlooking something along the way.
The qualifying period has begun already, and it will run through Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Saturday, Sep. 25. City Hall will be open that Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 noon to allow voters to register.
All candidates in the election will have to run as independent, and as such, they will be required to receive 15 signatures from Ward 1 and they will have to be certified by the Circuit Clerk's Office.
All petitions must be turned in by Oct. 5 in order to qualify, however, they can be turned in before this date, it is simply the last day to qualify.
The City will be advertising the election for three weeks prior as per state law.
Absentee ballots will be available starting Oct. 6, the day after qualifying ends.
City Hall will be open the two Saturdays prior to the election, Oct. 16 and 23, from 8 a.m.-12 noon for absentee voting.
The election will be held at the Civic Center on Monday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.